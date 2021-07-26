Year in and year out we hear how Guam is below the stateside average in wages, education and health care. Year after year, we also hear how we have a high cost of living, and higher than average rates of cancer, diabetes and sexual assault.
While research into these critical areas has tremendous value, they are also old stories, at least that’s how Kevin Lee, a doctoral candidate out of MIT puts it. He’s part of a team conducting what’s being called the 2021 Guåhan Survey. The team is reaching out to CHamoru adults on Guam and asking them to speak on issues of identity, topics of importance and their desires for the future.
It may be just the first step in changing conversations about Guam’s indigenous population, but the effort is as noble as it is necessary.
After all, how many times has a politician or armchair expert proclaimed what issue is a priority of the people, or what opinion belongs to a vocal minority – without anything but anecdotes and best guesses to back up the assertion?
How else can we be truly certain of an answer to a question unless it’s asked and answered?
There’s much more behind the survey, but at its heart is the search for a true, diverse picture of CHamoru opinions.
That goal is one of the reasons we look forward to seeing the results of this study, which is set to be published sometime in January. It can help break an ever-present stereotype facing the CHamoru people and other ethnic and social groups on Guam and around the world: that we are monolithic.
Of course not every CHamoru person thinks the same, or has the same values, or wants the exact same future for Guam. That’s as unreasonable as believing in a left-handed monolith. Yes, shared experiences can lead to shared beliefs, but having something in common rarely leads to having everything in common.
This survey can be a launching pad for similar surveys for other groups on our island – just as a survey of Native Hawaiians inspired and, with its principal researcher involved in the local effort, guided the ongoing research.
Other mistaken monoliths can be dispelled simply by surveying what the group that’s been lumped together actually thinks. CHamoru residents aren’t the only ones facing stereotypes. Filipino, Micronesian, business and military communities and many more who call Guam home are often, and unfairly, painted with the same brushstroke.
This kind of research also can help tailor government services and grassroots action to what’s actually going on in front of us, and what people on the ground actually think.
For far too long our island has let others frame the discussions we have among ourselves, and we’ve focused research on what others, such as federal grantors, have told us is important to track.
All that good work should continue, but our leaders should also promote and support efforts by local people to create a bank of academic research that is made by us and for us.
A commitment to investing in studies specifically for Guam and its people will lead to better strategies and better solutions – especially those not found stateside - because they’re uniquely ours.