“At last.”
We borrowed these two words from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who powered through and worked with his Democratic counterparts to move legislation through Thursday, Guam time, that would put cash in the hands of everyday Americans who are suffering financially from the COVID-19 economic downturn.
On Guam, most businesses have stood still, with a few exceptions.
No cash is coming into the pockets of thousands, possibly tens of thousands of workers in the private sector – and their employers, too.
Most Guam residents are waiting for immediate financial relief. And this time, it looks like once the House of Representatives OKs the financial relief as soon as today, Guam time, the money will soon arrive.
If this Senate version survives, every taxpaying Guam resident will get a one-time cash aid of $1,200. A married couple filing jointly will receive $2,400, with the exception of high-income earners. There would be a $500 additional cash assistance for every child if the Senate version passes.
In the states, taxpayers are expected to receive the money quickly through direct deposits or mailed checks. That’s because they are on the Internal Revenue System database. The U.S. Treasury already has the list.
On Guam, Del. Michael San Nicolas said the Department of Revenue and Taxation would have to generate a list of taxpayers so the U.S. Treasury will be able to write the checks.
And Rev and Tax will base that list on taxpayers who filed either 2018 or 2019 tax returns, San Nicolas said.
As written, the legislation doesn’t have a mechanism for giving cash into the hands of Guam residents who didn’t file tax returns for either 2018 or 2019.
We need GovGuam to get this list ready so there will be no further delays to the tax-filing members of Guam.
As of now, if a Guam resident didn’t file tax returns, there will be no cash from the federal assistance, the delegate said.
The COVID-19 relief bill has various programs to help the government of Guam, consumers and small businesses, and more details from GovGuam should be shared soon.
'We are on top of it'
Another, more sustained assistance for Guam’s laid-off workers is the unemployment benefits program. Guam doesn’t have an existing unemployment insurance program, so the Guam Department of Labor and Guam Economic Development Authority will be working with the U.S. Department of Labor to establish a mechanism so that unemployment benefits will be open to displaced Guam workers, said the governor’s Policy Director Carlo Branch.
Ricky Hernandez, deputy administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, who is taking the lead in COVID-19-related federal relief, said he's also coordinating with Rev and Tax on putting together the documents that the federal government would need for the direct assistance. GovGuam will also work with the federal government on the process for implementation once phase three of the COVID-19 relief becomes law.
Hernandez said GovGuam also is waiting for a decision on its request for a federal disaster declaration for Guam. If that request gets approved, GovGuam will have two jobless benefits programs to choose from: 1.) the COVID-19 relief bill; and 2.) a disaster unemployment program similar to what Guam received during the aftermath of Supertyphoon Pongsona.
"We are on top of it," Hernandez said.
We urge GovGuam to act fast for the unemployment benefits to apply to displaced workers on the island.
One of the criteria for the unemployment benefits is that a worker would need a form of documented employment in the last 30 days, Branch said.
If GovGuam pulls off getting Guam workers the jobless benefits coverage, this will be a lot of help. Unemployed workers could receive $600 a week over several months.
The unemployment benefits coverage will be the key to the economic survival of our everyday private sector workers, at least until our economy picks up again.
Our working men and women in the private sector need to know they’re not going to be left to fend for themselves without paychecks.
It would help to ease their worry if they get an update from our government every day.