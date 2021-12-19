We wouldn’t blame anyone for cynically thinking this week’s virtual economic summit and sister city signing ceremony between Guam and Taiwan was a mere photo op.
But government officials from our Indo-Pacific neighbor actually provided invaluable information to local leaders on its largest ever development initiative, centered on the Taoyuan International Airport.
The country’s planned “Aerotropolis” spans more than 6,400 acres and is designed to attract a number of growth industries Taiwan is trying to court and prioritize:
• Cloud computing.
• Aviation support.
• International logistics, like smart warehousing.
• Biotechnology.
• Smart automobiles.
• Green energy.
These businesses all demonstrate what Taiwanese officials called “3 lows and 1 high” – low pollution, low energy consumption, low water usage and high added value.
It’s hard not to see the parallels between this and similar efforts on Guam to diversify our economy.
Just like Taiwan, our island is attempting to stand up industries that can create jobs, lessen our reliance on a pandemic-vulnerable tourism market, and bring in investment.
Local government and private sector leaders, like the Guam Chamber of Commerce, have been teaming up for the better part of a year to figure out what’s needed to stand up a number of new industries. Some of these efforts mirror what’s already underway in Taiwan.
Christine Baleto, the chamber’s chairwoman, participated in this week’s economic summit. She asked Taoyuan’s mayor how important it was to his city to invest in, or provide incentives for the private industries they’re looking to attract.
Mayor Wen-tsan Cheng replied that public-private partnerships are the “major model” being adopted throughout the development initiative. In Taoyuan, this also means lowering thresholds for government support, including how much investment is needed to qualify for a government lease or discounts.
Business recruitment through a dedicated office that handles the Aerotropolis is going smoothly with this approach, he said.
We only hope for a similarly smooth process for Guam, where things could get tricky if elected leaders aren’t all on board.
Over the course of the pandemic, senators have spent time proposing ideas to bolster businesses that deal with drones, renewable energy, upcycled consumer products, fulfillment centers and cannabis.
Most recently, however, lawmakers passed a 10-year extension on potential tax breaks to hotel developers, as a way to complete a so far unsuccessful attempt to increase local inventory by 1,600 rooms.
While support for the island’s traditional economic engine is certainly welcome, it’s also coming at the riskiest time for the hospitality industry.
We’ve seen repeatedly during the COVID-19 pandemic that expected rebounds to visitor arrivals can disappear into thin air with any surge here or in a source market – or when new variants like omicron start to spread around the world.
Yes, nothing stops our leaders from running parallel plans to recover tourism and diversify our island’s economy.
But we hope senators, the governor and her administration aren’t tempted to put the more complicated, less complete work of bringing new industries to Guam on the back-burner just because tourism is what we are used to and know best.
At the very least, we shouldn’t take Taiwan’s willingness to collaborate with our island, which was called its “most important ally” in the region, for granted.
Once completed, Taiwan hopes their new Aerotropolis becomes a national-level industrial park celebrated both domestically and globally – and the comprehensive planning shared with Guam officials gives the appearance meeting that goal is a question of “when,” not “if.”
All of these efforts certainly took up a lot of time, effort and money. And since there’s a clear commitment to help us with similar initiatives to build a more robust economy, we shouldn’t waste any free training, research, plans or ideas that are being given generously.
Taiwan has essentially bought us a very expensive present and wrapped it up nice, with the hopes we use it well.
But like many Christmas gifts, some assembly is required on our leaders’ parts.