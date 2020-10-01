On Tuesday afternoon, many of Guam's Catholics welcomed Archbishop Michael Byrnes' announcement with joy.
Churches would finally be able to start holding Mass indoors, rather than at parking lots or via video, on Oct. 3, Byrnes announced.
Safety protocols would be observed including mask-wearing and at least 6-foot distancing between each Mass attendee, according to the archdiocese. Mass attendance will also be restricted to no more than 50% of each church's seating capacity, the archdiocese stated.
Hours later, on Tuesday evening, the governor's office issued a press release that churches do not have the government's go-signal to reopen just yet.
And the safety guidelines for churches to hold Mass indoors were still under review, according to the governor's office on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, the governor's office issued a clarification.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Physicians Advisory Group, "will authorize the opening of indoor religious services, subject to forthcoming public health guidance, effective Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020," according to the governor. The archdiocese was notified of this consideration just days ago, the governor's office stated, clarifying that the archbishop did check with GovGuam prior to announcing the churches' reopening date.
What the churches don't have just yet is the actual go-signal to resume indoor Mass. What the churches do have is an assurance that safety guidelines are being ironed out so the churches "will" be allowed to reopen on Oct. 3.
The holdup, based on the governor's office's latest statement on Tuesday afternoon, stems from the government's concerns that the tracing of people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients indicates that "places of worship — not particular to a single denomination — experienced a significant number of COVID clusters."
"This is why we took the time to review and strengthen our guidance, which is forthcoming," the governor's office stated on Wednesday.
"COVID-19 is still a threat, and if we don’t work to manage this threat responsibly, we risk even more lives and livelihoods," the governor's office states, in part.
It's understandable that a great deal of thought is being given toward the safety guidelines for churches to resume indoor Mass and services.
But we also ask the government of Guam to view shutdowns of churches on a case-by-case basis rather than painting all churches in a broad brush – similar to the industry-wide rules that have been applied to the restaurant industry or the "non-essential" retail stores.
Not all churches need to be shut down. Only churches that are experiencing the spread of COVID-19 or manifesting COVID-19 clusters should be prevented from holding indoor services or Masses.
Targeting problem areas with precision, not just with churches but the island's private businesses, government sector and educational institutions should be the norm.
It doesn't make sense to shut the door on everyone when the approach can be precise to disrupt only the ones that are an issue.
This approach is also an effective way for businesses, churches, and schools even to take responsibility and ensure their own safety protocols are followed.