Targeted door-to-door testing works. More efforts like this should give GovGuam confidence to lift lockdown

Several hours into the door-to-door testing at the Zero Down and Gil Baza low-income housing neighborhoods on Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services rapid engagement team confirmed 37% of the people they tested turned out positive for COVID-19.
Acting Public Health Director Art San Agustin said 29 people came up positive for COVID out of the 78 tests conducted so far.
We have suggested door-to-door testing just recently to reach households that lack reliable transportation or where households have difficulty accessing health care.
Such targeted testing, combined with a strictly enforced home quarantine and isolation strategy, will make a huge difference in this fight.
The second wave of COVID spread is unfolding, according to GovGuam officials, and it really should be a matter of urgency for GovGuam to step up on dealing with COVID clusters.
San Agustin mentioned more than 20,000 test kits are available on Guam, so we should be seeing more of these door-to-door testing efforts – not just where COVID hot spots are surfacing, but in heavily populated areas, too.
If done right, this could be the key that unlocks the local government's lockdown grip.
Why did GovGuam not do more of these rapid engagement efforts sooner and in more areas?
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero didn't seem to want to go back and reflect on why it took this long, nearly eight months into the pandemic.
"We can speculate and speculate .... but we are continuing to intervene," the governor said.
But it is a legitimate question. If it took Public Health this long to deploy this approach, what does that speak of the Public Health officials and the elected officials in general who are in charge of making bold and effective decisions to lead us through this crisis?
As more of this three-pronged approach – door-to-door testing, quarantine and isolation – will be conducted, the results might one day convince the governor she can let go of her grip on the lockdown. But it doesn't look like that scenario is right around the corner.
The governor was clear in Thursday's press conference she's not ready to replace the broad-brush lockdown with precise, area-by-area-specific restrictions to combat COVID.
The broad lockdown policy has sent some of the very same rule-abiding businesses – that the governor has recognized as having done well in implementing their own safety protocols – into a financial tailspin.
It's ironic that rule-abiding, safety-adhering Guam residents and businesses continue to suffer economically due to the sweeping lockdowns that reckless people have disregarded anyway.
When the call to lift the general lockdown is made, whenever that may be, we hope it won't be too late. That there will still be enough job creators in our local economy that survive the wait.