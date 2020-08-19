On Monday, Guam's public school teachers and administrators stood in line at school entrances to hand out paper packets for students to use while staying home.
The images from schools, of teachers wearing masks while handing out lesson packets in a drive-thru setting to parents or guardians, show teachers' dedication to their job. But the range of tasks our public school teachers are doing behind the scenes – to ensure learning continues while students are staying home – goes far deeper and is far more complex.
Before the pandemic, our public school teachers have made the best of what resources they've been given in the classrooms. And then there's their role as part-caregivers and advocates when kids show up to school hungry or bruised or without proper hygiene.
The latter ones aren't part of their formal job descriptions, but it's something many of them do because it's the right thing to do.
In this COVID environment, our school teachers are also filling a larger role as an unofficial social worker, community volunteer, friend and advocate for students who don't have the basic necessities.
We've had community discussions about the lack of readily accessible and reliable internet access to some homes.
But households don't even have electricity or reliable phone service to begin with. Internet access is not the main concern. Surviving is.
A lack of reliable transportation presents an additional challenge for households that don't have an internet connection and need to pick up paper packets.
Our educators provide a key link for the students in these struggling households so the students don't fall through an even wider economic gap.
There have been times when teachers seek a way to reach out to schoolchildren because the household's phone is "out of minutes" or "doesn't have load" to take or make a phone call.
At times when teachers can't contact a student, they get creative. They try to find a relative of the student who might be in the school. The teachers try to find a neighbor who might have a phone. Teachers keep trying and trying. They can't give up.
Some households walk to the closest mom and pop store or laundromat to call the school because their cellphone has run out of minutes.
These are just some of the survival issues our teachers are helping families cope with.
And let's not forget teachers' new role in reassuring parents who feel disheartened that their schoolchildren are being shortchanged of a proper education because of this COVID-era distance learning.
Some teachers find themselves essentially playing counselor sometimes by trying to reassure parents that it’s OK if their child can’t do all of their grade-level work right now.
Sometimes, the challenges teachers face are not written in the guidelines on how to be a school teacher. Their challenge is more like how to deal with a humanitarian crisis.
Some teachers have cried, too, feeling helpless that they can't be of enough help to distressed families.
Teachers have families, too
On top of these new challenges, our educators have families who feel the same angst many of us are experiencing with the COVID situation, including concern for the safety of loved ones and concern for their own health.
Over the past two days alone, we had one staff member at Tiyan High School and three employees at Southern High School test positive for COVID-19.
We need to help support our educators. We need to support families who are struggling.
What is important for us as a community is to understand what teachers and students' families are going through, offer support and provide a way to foster the line of communication between teachers and the students' families.
A public school teacher who is experiencing and seeing the struggles from both sides have shared us these tips for parents:
• Parents, don’t feel bad; your kid won’t be left behind. Teachers are trying.
• Make contact. Even if a parent contacts just one teacher, that one connection can serve as the bridge to other teachers.
• Your child has time to make up work; don’t worry if your student submits it later this week or next. The point is to get them in.
• If your child goes online, every single learning site has an app. You don’t need a laptop. Your phone will work just fine.
• If you opted for paper packets, pick them up on time. Communicate with teachers if your child needs time.
For teachers and parents, if you reach a point of sheer frustration, it's OK to pause. Give yourself time to breathe.
And then take a step. One at a time. Onward.