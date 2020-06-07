The governor recently announced the lifting of some restrictions that were placed in March as part of the public health emergency.
The closure of government agencies, community organizations and businesses deemed nonessential, the restriction of movement within the community, and later, the quarantining of inbound passengers were all part of an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The overall number of new positives resulting from daily tests remained low. However, there have been a few new positive COVID-19 test results recently from people coming in from off island. The governor acknowledged this in her newest executive order 2020-20, which was released on Saturday.
“Whereas after reviewing data provided by DPHSS, the Guam State Surgeon Cell, and my physicians' advisory group, it is apparent that a significant threat to our continued downward trend in positivity rates is an influx of travelers from regions where cases continue to increase in number; and ... it is imperative that safeguards be implemented with regard to inbound travelers to protect against a surge in COVID-19 positive cases,” the order states.
The governor then orders: “All persons entering Guam shall be subject to quarantine pursuant to this Section and Sections 19604 and 19605 of Article 6, Chapter 19, Title 10, Guam Code Annotated. Such quarantine will be administered in accordance with applicable Public Health Guidance, which may include a requirement that individuals arriving from designated ‘hotspots’ be quarantined at a government qualified facility,” the executive order reads.
Quarantining passengers is a good way to ensure people who could potentially have the novel coronavirus remain at home or in their hotels and don’t mix with the community. Policing them to ensure they don’t take a jaunt to the local neighborhood mom and pop store, or anywhere else in the community would be difficult for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which is already short of employees necessary to accomplish its daily operations, much less the added task of tracking potentially hundreds of people.
DPHSS and the airport have started other measures, such as scanning passengers' temperatures, and Public Health personnel are there to make assessments in the event someone comes up with a high temperature. But not everyone carrying the virus has a high temperature.
And in light of the government’s recent acquisition of rapid tests, it makes sense to test passengers when they first arrive. It's particularly necessary to take additional precautions as the island opens its tourism sector to visitors.
Testing at the points of entry, including the A.B. Won Pat International Airport and the Port Authority of Guam, will ensure people don’t actually have the virus to begin with. It's a point that many people, including local doctors, have raised.
DPHSS is currently working on new guidance regarding quarantine and in-bound passengers. Hopefully, it includes testing of new arrivals among its tools to protect the island’s safety.
Otherwise, it could mean the government would need to hire more people to help monitor and police people who have recently arrived. We hope officials take the route that makes more sense – and if they opt not to do that, then perhaps they can share their reasoning so we all can feel a little safer as we welcome tourists to our shores.