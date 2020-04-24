The COVID-19-related shutdown of business has become a challenge for small local farmers who rely primarily on selling their produce on small stalls such as at the flea market in Dededo.
When the ban on congregating and the rule on social distancing went into effect more than a month ago, it shut the door to their usual customers, including at the farmers' market in Dededo. Some farmers still have managed to sell their produce at roadside stands but face the risk of getting COVID-19 while they're interacting with customers.
These challenges have not been easy to overcome, but farmers have figured out a way to sell their produce by opening drive-thrus.
They also have found a way to sell their produce or even donate vegetables to households that are in need at a time when many have had to cope with reduced paychecks or no paychecks at all.
Our local farmers could have given up and left their produce to rot.
But our local farmers are built of a strong resolve to get past challenges and turn problems into opportunities to not only survive but also help others.
Some nonprofit groups affiliated with or advocating for farmers are connecting with village mayors to provide produce to families in need.
Guåhan Sustainable Culture
As an example, the Barrigada Mayor's Office, together with Guåhan Sustainable Culture, will be distributing free fresh produce to the residents of Barrigada by drive-thru at 5 p.m. today at the old Barrigada library while supplies last. Residents are asked to wear masks while they receive the bags of vegetables.
Guåhan Sustainable Culture raised some money through its GoFundMe campaign to purchase more fruits and vegetables that could be distributed to families in need, Michelle Crisostomo, president of the nonprofit, has said.
Crisostomo said the nonprofit hopes to expand the program to the other villages.
The nonprofit also launched its "Supporting Farmers, Sustaining Families" initiative on April 10, recently providing more than 500 pounds of produce to Catholic Social Service and The Salvation Army Guam Corps, and another donation of vegetables totaling 100 pounds was given to a nonprofit that distributed it to families in need.
In addition, Guåhan Sustainable Culture is providing chicks that can be raised to lay eggs so that households will have fresh eggs in their yards.
Farm to Table
And in another example of getting past adversities, Farm to Table Guam helped organize a drive-thru marketplace for local farmers to sell produce at the farmers' market in Dededo.
Farm to Table Guam Project Director Cassie Brady has said many local farmers have had a lot of unsold produce because of the pandemic.
Some were giving the unsold produce to their pigs or composting them, or have just stopped planting altogether, she said.
The drive-thru idea, which started Thursday, has given local farmers a way to save some of their produce from getting wasted. The drive-thru has also allowed members of our community to buy produce safely without having to leave their cars or walk into a grocery store. Farm to Table currently also sells fresh, locally grown produce on Tuesdays from 4-6:30 p.m. across from the Hagåtña Post Office.
These are great ideas that are grassroots-driven and help empower our island residents to move toward sustainability.
Thank you to all the farmers and volunteers who are making things happen to support our farming community in this difficult time.
It's refreshing to see nonprofits mobilize for the good of a common cause.
These nonprofits could use your support:
• Guåhan Sustainable Culture – visit www.gusustainable.org, call Marlyn Oberiano at 687-6713 or email gusustainable@gmail.com
• Farm To Table – call 671-689-8141, email info@farmtotableguam.org or go to www.facebook.com/farmtotableguam/