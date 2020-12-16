Thank you, senators, for working on direct economic aid for private sector workers

A one-time economic relief payment of up to $800 for individual taxpayers and up to $1,600 for couples has progressed – months after it was introduced.
Senators pushed the legislation forward on Monday and now it's ready for senators to vote on – possibly within the week.
With eight senators co-sponsoring the bill, it seems headed to the governor's desk for her signature or rejection before the month ends.
The program's cost is capped at $30 million.
The RISE Act would commit our local government to make money available – using allowable local and federal funds – for direct financial relief primarily to those in the private sector who took the brunt of the job losses and reduced incomes due to the pandemic. They are the same members of our community who have reached or are nearing the end of their unemployment benefits.
The bill excludes individuals employed by the government of Guam or the federal government in tax year 2020, any individual who retired from GovGuam or the federal government and was employed by these entities in tax year 2020, any nonresident alien, any deceased individual, and any state or trust.
"I understand the criticism that this isn't fair," the legislation's main author, Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee said, on the exclusion of current government workers.
"We've been getting, many of us, at least 100% of our pay this entire year. I think we, who are in public service, should really check our privilege and sit this one out," stated Lee, whose term ends next month.
Speaking out on that truth alone has elevated Lee from others who cater primarily to the needs of GovGuam personnel.
Sen. Therese Terlaje also needs to be recognized for passing an amendment to the RISE Act of 2020 that could double the original amount of assistance from $400 for individual filers and $800 for joint filers, to $800 and $1600, respectively.
“While there is some mortgage relief and other aid still available, $400 may not be enough for most families. These amendments provide maximum flexibility while there is uncertainty about which federal programs will end or which will continue, allowing the government of Guam the opportunity to provide more relief to our families as quickly as possible,” Terlaje stated in a news release. Eligibility is limited to individuals making less than $40,000 in adjusted income per year, or less than $80,000 in the case of joint filers, and for those who filed returns in the tax year 2020. There are also alternative tax year options available, in case a 2020 tax return was not submitted.
Without progress in the U.S. Congress on the second round of pandemic relief, Lee recognizes the hardships for displaced workers on Guam will get tougher as this year ends and the new year begins.
"We do know at some point in the next year, many on our island will feel the effects of our continued economic recession. We know we didn't act soon enough to plan for the first wave of this pandemic, and we know that we have a chance to act before the challenges in the new year begin," Lee said.
Well said, Sen. Lee.
Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Joe San Agustin, Kelly Marsh, Amanda Shelton, Jose Terlaje, Telena Cruz Nelson and Wil Castro co-sponsored the measure.