Being a public school teacher is a tough enough job without a pandemic, without three models of learning, without digital barriers.
But the six finalists for the Guam Department of Education 2021 Teacher of the Year award have proven our local educators continue to go above and beyond to give our students the best shot at a successful life.
Like so many of their peers, some of the nominees “inherited the family business,” learning to love the noble profession from their closest relatives. Noshista Delgado, a George Washington High School U.S. history teacher was inspired to go into the field by her role model and mother, who retired from the public school system after 36 years.
"She was always an advocate and a champion for the public school system, which, of course, rubbed off on me,” Delgado said in an interview with the Post.
Also a parent, Delgado showed that this school year has been tough for every mom and dad – even veteran educators.
“My son is in first grade and I have no clue how to teach a first grader, and it does get frustrating. I went up to his teacher and I said, 'Teach me how to teach my son,'” Delgado said.
Kindergarten teacher Michelle De Guzman also comes from a family of educators.
“One thing that I noticed, not just myself, but other colleagues – we just have to be really creative with a lot of the challenges with this school year and just work with what we've got,” she said of teaching through the pandemic.
A mother of students in college, middle school and pre-K, De Guzman knows too well the difficulties of navigating all the new ways lessons are delivered and work is submitted. Perhaps it’s why she’s not just encouraging the kids in her classroom, but also their parents.
“Giving them words of affirmation that 'Hey, you’re doing a great job,' because they’re working too,” De Guzman said.
What’s also encouraging is the improvements these teachers have been able to accomplish given the natural limitations during early childhood.
“The attention span of a child is usually their age plus two, so kinder is like ... five to seven minutes,” said Kristine Gianchand, who teaches kindergarten at Finegayan Elementary School.
At first, she started out with 30-minute sessions, with activities every 10 minutes. Now, her online students are sitting through about 2-1/2 hours of remote classes a day, two times a week.
This school year has given trailblazing teachers more opportunities to try new things, although doing things for the first time isn’t new to Benjamin Santiago, a cultural dance teacher at Agueda Johnston Middle School. He was the first to pilot the program for middle schools back in 1995. Using a Promethean board, Santiago has figured out how to teach cultural dance to face-to-face and online learners simultaneously.
“I thought what better way to bridge the gap between those online and those here at school than to use technology. So I think I am one of the first ones to pilot in the middle schools a blended approach to face-to-face learners – this side actually barefoot on the floor dancing with online learners on-screen,” Santiago said.
The lengths these public servants have gone this year to help their students are truly astounding. Since the pandemic began, we've all heard stories or seen firsthand, Guam's teachers sacrificing personal time, spending their own money buying school supplies and personal protective equipment. But we also must recognize that even before the pandemic, these selfless acts of good were all commonplace in the classroom.
Take, for instance, Ceferino Duarosan, who teaches students in the Gifted and Talented Education program at Adacao Elementary School. When he noticed that families weren’t picking up their hard-copy learning materials, he got in his car and went the literal extra mile to make sure they weren’t falling through the cracks. Having home visits even be an option is a credit to the bond he’s built.
“It was so funny during the pandemic I would be driving around, ... I would go around Latte Heights, Latte Plantation and Adacao area, just to see where my kids lived.”
It’s this shared trait of a deep understanding of a teacher’s role in a community that really shows why these six are each worthy of this year’s award. Vann Peter Libranda has taught at Okkodo High School since the second year after the campus opened. He’s helped organize a school committee to troubleshoot tech problems and share solutions among colleagues.
"I'm thankful that all the teachers are doing things that are addressing the social-emotional needs of the kids. We're understanding parents more. I think that's the biggest thing with these challenges, you know, these students are not just students," Libranda said.
On behalf of a grateful island, we wish good luck to and congratulate Michelle De Guzman, Noshista Delgado, Ceferino Duarosan, Kristine Gianchand, Vann Peter Libranda and Benjamin Santiago.
We also thank every single person who commits to being a teacher. It's a service that won't make you rich and comes with tremendous challenges in the best of circumstances. But when done correctly and supported properly, education is the best long-term opportunity for our island's families and economy. We hope, as the school year progresses and as we prepare for another academic term, that the Guam Department of Education finds better ways to make our campuses and classrooms more conducive to learning, and equip our instructors with all the things they need to make these necessary lessons stick.
No matter who ends up being named Guam’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, all six of the nominees have shown why we expect so much of this profession – because they are setting the example of what it truly takes to teach our children.