Guam would have been economically sinking deeper by now if not for the multiple types of assistance the U.S. government, through the approval of Congress, has provided to the island and its government over the recent few months.
The more than billion-dollar federal aid has given our local government and residents a lifeline to stay afloat. It allows us time to get our acts together to survive more months of economic hardships as the tourism industry will take more time to bounce back.
So far, Guam residents and the local government have received various forms of assistance, including through these federal funding sources:
• Close to $134 million in economic impact relief checks of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, plus $500 for each dependent child.
• $276 million for the initial unemployment program claims for thousands of Guam residents who were laid off or experienced reduced paychecks. These benefits are now starting to flow into displaced workers' households. GovGuam has requested a total budget of more than $900 million for the unemployment programs through December.
• $192.6 million for 2,004 small businesses in the form of loans that will be written off if the employers use the money for payroll to keep workers who would otherwise have been let go because of the pandemic.
• $40 million for 645 Guam small businesses in low-interest loans through the Small Business Administration to help them and the jobs they create survive.
• $118 million in direct aid to GovGuam under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for local operations and expenses related to COVID-19.
• $4.5 million for the University of Guam.
• $1.1 million for Guam Community College.
• $41.5 million for Guam Department of Education schools, as well as charter and private schools.
• $20 million to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority to help cover for its lost revenue and bond debt payments.
We owe the federal government and Congress our expression of gratitude because, without these and other funds, many on Guam would have had an even tougher time surviving the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused our tourism industry to pause for nearly four months.
There are many other forms of assistance our local government and residents have received, including expanded benefits from federally funded food programs that have kept our low-income island residents from going hungry.
We thought it worthy to say thank you after we've heard certain elected GovGuam officials make announcements about their efforts to get the economic assistance into the hands of Guam residents as if the money was GovGuam's own.
Let's not forget the source of the more than $1 billion in financial assistance our island has received so far from the federal government.
Thank you, Uncle Sam.