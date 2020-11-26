Today, we will observe Thanksgiving without the festivities and large gatherings that we're accustomed to.
Instead of having an extended group of friends and family over, partying to kick off the holiday season, our annual Thanksgiving tradition will be subdued.
Only five people who are not members of an immediate household can join the occasion in a home. And according to Public Health's rules, the guests must keep a 6-foot distance, bring their own food and wear a mask unless they're eating or drinking, among safety precautions as we continue to be under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic rules.
If dining with guests, Public Health also suggests it be outdoors.
But the dining arrangements and how many family members can safely come over for the Thanksgiving meal are the least of our concerns at this point.
In some Thanksgiving observances within households on the island, there will be places at the table that will be noticeably empty. As of Wednesday, 108 Guam residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 or illnesses compounded by the respiratory coronavirus disease.
There are dozens of patients at our island hospitals fighting to beat COVID-19 or other illnesses. More Guam residents returning from essential trips are stuck in hotels that have been designated as quarantine and isolation facilities, unable to be by their children and spouses.
COVID-19 has dampened the spirit of Thanksgiving this year and the celebratory atmosphere that usually starts at the gathering of family members and friends, preparing the Thanksgiving spread, and continues on to the trek to stores for Black Friday shopping and on to the days leading up to Christmas, with potlucks and office and school parties and exchanging gifts, doesn't seem to be possible as the pandemic remains.
The joyous spirit of Thanksgiving has been clouded by concerns over the security of livelihoods, the uncertainty of finding new jobs for those who have been unemployed, the concern for the welfare of our fellow Guamanians who have had mental health struggles in this pandemic, the small businesses fighting to survive, and the overall sense of worry that we could be in for challenging times.
There are a lot of unknowns as the year draws to a close and the arrival of Thanksgiving, has highlighted the level of uncertainty many may feel as it signals we are close to the beginning of a new year.
But while it's OK to keep our realities in check so we can be better prepared, we also deserve today to feel thankful, to take a moment to appreciate what we have, and to hold our loved ones closer.
We all have blessings to count and be thankful for no matter how small. A child's bright-eyed optimism, a friend or a family member's laughter, and a surprise offer of assistance from a neighbor or colleague are little things that we can hold dear.
Being a good neighbor
We can also look at our surroundings if there are small ways or big efforts we can put together as an individual or as a group to help people who could use a gesture of kindness.
We still have that sense of community. In general, we look out for relatives, friends, colleagues, neighbors and others in our social or faith circles.
Our resiliency, tested by the devastating aftermath of some of the most powerful storms in our spot in the Pacific, will help us come out of this pandemic healthy and able to face more challenges that get thrown in our way.
In the meantime, we pause to give thanks, appreciate our blessings and just breathe.
Happy Thanksgiving, Guam.