Thankful to those who gave their lives for Guam, for country

World War II left a legacy of wounds to many who survived and to generations of families who passed on stories of struggles and survival.
Many of us who were born after the war learned from our parents and grandparents the stories of perseverance and of grit to make it through another meal, another day, another month, and another year, year after year, without getting killed.
But while the wounds were deep, the common thread many families share from one generation to the next is one of survival.
Our parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents were grateful to have lived through the atrocities of war. That's as basic as one's hope can get.
While the civilians were hiding from the Japanese military in wartime or forming groups and arming themselves with crude weapons to protect themselves and their families, the United States military was planning to retake Guam from the Japanese imperial forces.
And in July 1944, help came.
The United States sent approximately 59,000 troops - Marines, Navy sailors, Army soldiers and other service members participated in the invasion to retake Guam. Many of the liberators didn't live past the Guam beaches where they landed. They suffered fatal wounds.
When the war dust settled, nearly 3,000 U.S. troops didn't make it back home. Some of their families did not get the proper goodbyes.
Within the civilian community of CHamoru men, women and children, more than 1,170 perished in the senseless war against a country that, just a few decades later, would become an economic lifeline for Guam and its tourism industry.
In the days leading up to today's 77th Guam Liberation Day, memorials and Masses were said to honor the war dead and hear the stories of bravery among the CHamoru people who lived and are still with us today, though their time is fading.
For some of the war survivors, their experiences and suffering in wartime became words of inspiration about being able to move forward to rise up and not get caught in the downward spiral of their emotional scars.
At the memorial for massacre victims in Agat and Fena on Monday, Terri Paulino, now 84, said she remembered how she felt when the Americans arrived to free Guam from the Japanese occupiers.
“We were scared but as we learned that the U.S. was there we were so happy, that’s the best part,” Paulino, then a little girl, said.
She harbored no animosity against the enemy.
“We suffered, yes, but we have to be strong enough so that my children and the future generation will carry on and look back. But we are so grateful for the U.S. helping us,” Paulino said.
But for some, bitter feelings lingered because the CHamoru people were left behind while U.S. service members and their families were evacuated not long before the Japanese military seized Guam.
Why were the CHamoru people not evacuated from the island? Why were they left with just a small group of U.S. military that was not going to be enough to fend off the Japanese invaders? Why did the military not return more land seized from local families three-quarters of a century since the war ended?
Today, some of our war survivors are still pursuing war reparations to be paid by the U.S. government when the atrocities were committed by the Japanese. One line of thinking is that the United States forgave Japan for its war crimes, so America should pay monetarily for Japan's wartime brutalities and mass murders against the CHamoru people. Today, some Guam war survivors have not been paid war reparations and are still hoping that the deadline to file will reopen. These survivors don't have much time left to see this to fruition.
Many who call Guam home do appreciate and have not forgotten the ultimate sacrifice thousands of U.S. troops gave – their lives – so we can celebrate Liberation Day today.
To the families of the nearly 3,000 service members who didn't make it back home, we owe you our deep gratitude.
To the CHamoru families who lost loved ones in the war or who saw family members being beaten, raped, beheaded or forced to work in labor camps, and were subjected to other war crimes, we honor you and we are sorry for the suffering.
No one comes out the winner in a brutal war. It only leaves suffering and pain on both sides. The Japanese lost 18,000 men during the war on Guam, according to historical accounts.
But what the war gave us – we hope – is a lesson and an alarm that our armed forces will not be caught off guard when another adversary decides to attack.
The world is not a safer place today. We are within a missile's reach from China or North Korea. And we have been threatened before.
We can only hope the U.S. will always be ready to thwart a foreign adversary and ensure the protection of Guam and everyone here.