When it came to giving government of Guam employees and retirees expanded choice of health insurance, a majority of the island's senators decided, with just a slight delay, to move the measure forward for a vote.
But on a proposed tax relief for small businesses, in hopes of helping them survive in this pandemic and supporting the jobs they create, the Legislature – collectively over the past couple of days – has been indecisive and some might have even used delay tactics.
On Tuesday, Sen. Therese Terlaje attempted to amend Bill 323 with the goal of rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%.
“The rise in the BPT was passed down to many of our families who consumed these goods and services. If we are looking to provide relief to our working families, then a full rollback of the BPT is a way to do that,” Terlaje stated in a press release.
Terlaje's proposal would have been in effect for two years.
However, her idea was shot down, after it was considered “materially different” and out of order by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, according to Terlaje.
Terlaje's proposal was brought up in a discussion on Bill 323. This measure is, in part, aimed at helping small businesses, and "to mitigate the impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," so some might agree it isn't off-topic as some in the Legislature have decided.
The efforts of Terlaje, a Democrat, followed similar efforts by Sen. James Moylan, a Republican who has been proposing the rollback of the BPT, without success, through Bill 9. Bill 9 was introduced more than a year ago.
With the public's eyes on senators and their re-election in the August primary and the general election in November, Moylan initially succeeded in placing Bill 9 on the agenda for debate Wednesday afternoon.
But after Moylan was able to get Bill 9 fast-tracked, he withdrew the legislation on Wednesday afternoon, saying he wasn't afforded the time to make some crucial changes to the measure.
Without the flexibility of amending the proposed rollback of the GRT, Moylan felt pinned in a corner.
"I feel I'm being sabotaged in this position – it is not fair," Moylan said, in part, addressing his statement to Sen. Joe San Agustin, the legislative finance committee chairperson.
Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee felt compelled to stand in defense of the Legislature as a body that Moylan's characterization of sabotage is not fair because Moylan had more than a year to get his measure fine-tuned.
The Democratic Party then quickly criticized Moylan, saying he's "like that guy who sits on the bench blaming the quarterback but chokes as soon as he’s on the field."
Moylan on Tuesday initially succeeded in introducing an amendment to Bill 323 with the intention of increasing the gross receipts tax exemption thresholds under the Dave Santos Act from $250,000 to $500,000.
The amendment initially passed with a vote of 8-7.
However, 20 minutes later, San Agustin allowed a motion to reconsider the amendment, and this time, the amendment failed with a new vote count of 6-9. The amendment would have assisted small businesses to attain additional relief, by allowing a reduction in the BPT from 5% to 3% on the first $500,000 of gross revenue.
Sens. Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje changed their votes – voting against the amendment that would have helped small businesses.
The bottom line, after the on-and-off debate and an eruption of senatorial emotions, there is still no tax relief from the Legislature for small businesses.
The senators can find a way to pass a measure to provide tax relief to small businesses – just like they did to help the GovGuam employees and retirees clamoring for a different health insurance system. The problem is, there might not be enough willingness at this time to help small businesses and the people who work for them – via a tax relief.