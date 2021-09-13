The budget law isn’t perfect, but nothing in the pandemic has been

When the governor of Guam chooses to let a bill lapse into law without her signature, it’s a pretty clear signal she's in a bind.
Perhaps policy objections are outweighed by good intent. Maybe the bill creates law the governor doesn’t want to put her name on, but knows will survive an override challenge.
Often enough, it’s a bit of the former and a bit of the latter. We wouldn’t blame anyone for thinking there’s a mix of reasons Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero decided to let the recently passed budget bill lapse into law.
Her own words certainly paint a conflicted picture.
"Unfortunately, specific provisions of the Bill are concerning, especially considering we are still dealing with a global pandemic that has affected almost every aspect of our lives, including our financial state,” Leon Guerrero wrote in a letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje announcing the inaction. “However, taken as a whole, we will make this budget work as we have done with other budgets since taking office.”
Among the issues the governor has with the spending plan, is that it doesn’t spend enough. Leon Guerrero said the Legislature “could have, and should have done more” to fund vital services and raises for teachers, nurses and law enforcement officers.
Leon Guerrero didn’t detail which projected tax revenue should have been raised, or which agency should have had its appropriation decreased to shift the money where she wanted. Her fiscal team did, however, unsuccessfully lobby for increasing tax collections during discussions about the bill.
She also chided lawmakers over a lockbox provision that spends a projected current year surplus in the next fiscal year and for decreasing her budgetary transfer authority to 5%. Both of these provisions, added to the measure during legislative deliberations, could have consequences down the road.
Appropriating a phantom surplus before it’s confirmed in an audit is exactly the kind of reckless spending that has grown the deficit year after year. With a low threshold in transfer authority, spikes in overtime for nurses, doctors, police officers and firefighters in the next year – something completely possible during a pandemic - could be tied up in the need for another spending bill from lawmakers.
Imperfect policy should be expected, however, when senators aren’t given all the information needed to make fully informed decisions. Adelup still has not released a full accounting of some $600 million in discretionary bailout funds at the governor’s disposal during the next few fiscal years. Without this spending plan, lawmakers had to guess whether they were giving enough money to critical agencies.
At a bare minimum, this bill should afford faster payments of tax refunds. Vendors, especially those who are owed for prior year obligations, should be taken care of. And during this pandemic, the budget must keep us safe and healthy.
Terlaje, in a statement released by her office, said, “A successful budget requires continuous oversight and transparency, adherence to the law and spending priorities contained in the law, and critical checks and balances for the benefit of the people of Guam.”
We agree. In fact, the final amendment added to the budget law ensures regular oversight of funds spent from the American Rescue Plan, the latest congressional aid package that granted hundreds of millions of dollars to help the local government manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
We also hope the “continuous oversight and transparency” during the coming fiscal year will include discussions on how to replace our federally funded unemployment aid program. Rebounding our still-depressed tourism industry should be a priority. And perhaps a midyear budget that can redirect unneeded funds into the hands of residents and businesses should be considered.
More than anything, we hope the imperfect budget law won’t distract senators, the governor or her administration from addressing the far-from-perfect world that’s right outside their offices.