The case of 2 GMH doctors who traveled to India and became COVID-19-positive shows a lapse in judgment

We hear this all the time.
We should still wear our masks when in crowded places, so we're told, and we comply. And we're often told we should not let down our guard even if we have been vaccinated against COVID-19, so we still wear masks and we still keep a safe distance from others.
And the government of Guam has been adamant about placing arriving travelers in a hotel turned government quarantine facility for up to two weeks when they arrive on Guam – even when the COVID-19 infection rate locally has gone down significantly.
But alas, there are exceptions to quarantining and to testing upon arrival to get out of quarantine early. Two people in particular, who were not required to follow the full 14-day quarantine, are now confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 after they returned from a trip to India.
The two travelers are Guam Memorial Hospital doctors who arrived on Guam without immediately getting COVID-19 testing clearance or being quarantined until it was safe.
A nation of more than 1.3 billion, India is in the grip of a devastating surge, with more than 360,000 new cases the previous day – another global record – and 3,293 deaths, raising its death toll past 200,000, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Indian hospitals and crematoriums have been overwhelmed, The Post reported.
And the two doctors returned to their duties at GMH prior to finding out they were in fact infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said the two doctors were fully vaccinated, and because the doctors had polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing conducted prior to leaving India, which showed negative results, they were cleared to return to their duties at GMH.
A week after the doctors' arrival, Perez-Posadas said, the two began showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection.
The doctors' return to work followed protocol, she said.
But it is clear a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory on travel to India was not followed.
“Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” the CDC stated.
And because the two doctors went to India anyway, despite the CDC advisory, they should have been required to quarantine for the full 14 days. That would have been part of not letting down our guard.
Even if they tested negative for COVID-19 in India, there are no direct flights from India to Guam, so they would have to transit through at least one other country. The least GovGuam health officials could have required was multiple testing on Guam over a span of days and requiring them to quarantine until it was safe and clear that they did not contract COVID-19.
Someone at the top of vetting the two doctors to return to work at our government hospital should have seen all kinds of red flags flapping.
This situation raises a host of questions.
If the CDC advisory is not enough to heed, by no less than the doctors and hospital management, what is?
If the doctors had been working at GMH prior to the confirmation they were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 – and were already showing symptoms prior to stopping their work at GMH – how many patients and employees at GMH were exposed to these two doctors? Given they were on Guam for a week prior to being sent to isolation, how many people did they expose to the risk of infection?
Perez-Posadas said she has not heard from Public Health if there were any COVID-19 infections discovered from the contact tracing involving the two doctors. She said she would be following up with Public Health.
It is important to apply COVID-19 safety rules to everyone, doctors included, especially if they came from a COVID-19 hotspot.
It was a lapse in judgment on multiple levels that brought COVID-19 from India to Guam.
The full effect of these two doctors' COVID-19 infections may have yet to play out.
Guam cannot risk getting another wave of COVID-19 cases.
Our lives and our economy cannot be disrupted again.