The Navy fired Capt. Brett Crozier for what essentially comes down to an overshare.
During a media briefing, acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly discussed the decision to fire Crozier, saying his actions were unacceptable.
“It is not an indictment of character, but rather of judgement. While I do take issue with the validity of some of the points in Capt. Crozier’s letter, he was absolutely correct in raising them,” Modly said. “It was the way in which he did it – by not working through and with his strike group commander to develop a strategy to resolve the problems he raised, by not sending the letter to and through his chain of command and to people outside his command, by not protecting the sensitive nature of the information contained within the letter appropriately, and lastly by not reaching out to me directly to voice his concerns after that avenue had been clearly provided to him by my team.”
When asked by reporters, Modly clarified that Crozier did send the letter to leadership, but that letter was also copied to a number of people outside of the chain of command.
From a leadership perspective, that’s a valid point. Anyone who has ever led a group of people knows that following a chain of command is imperative to ensuring order – especially in the midst of crisis. Stepping outside of those bounds did frighten many people – from the sailors on board to the families at port who worry about their safety. And from the “bit stick” perspective that Modly referenced, the world should always know that our warships are mission-ready.
Yet, it’s difficult to believe a person with about 30 years of military experience would make such a poor and hasty decision. Crozier is a decorated aviator and leader who had gained the trust of his superiors in his knowledge and his ability to take decisive action in times of crisis – so much so that he became the commanding officer of a carrier with 5,000 personnel and billions of dollars of military hardware.
It makes you wonder what conversations were had before the letter was sent.
Nevertheless, the deed is done. The sailors are getting the space they need to keep the virus from spreading, and those who did catch the respiratory illness have access to medical care should their conditions worsen.
Whether the Navy intended it or not, from the outside looking in, Crozier’s primary concern for the sailors’ health – as noted in his letter – is addressed. To many people, he is a hero because he shed light on a situation and in the end provided life-saving relief to the 5,000 people who depended on him for their well-being. In fact, there's a petition going around to have him reinstated; and less than a day after his departure from the carrier, it has more than 140,000 signatures.
Secretary Modly is correct when he said it takes courage to stand up to your superiors to get them to listen and then act. We also hope he’s correct when he said Crozier’s termination from the Navy won’t serve as cause for hesitation to other commanding officers to call for help.
We believe the families of service members, of which there are many on Guam, can hold hope the firing will not silence others when the life and safety of service members are at risk.
Perhaps Capt. Crozier could have done a better job of raising the flag and forcing those above him in the chain of command to listen.
Until he shares his side of the story, however, we can only conjecture, that he did what he felt he had to do for the health and safety of his crew. That takes courage, too. Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Crozier.