Anyone who knows Dr. Ricardo Eusebio knows he's not the type of physician who draws attention to himself - even when it comes to controversial medical issues locally.
So when he spoke out on Monday, expressing his concern that a non-COVID patient was infected with COVID while receiving care at Guam Memorial Hospital and later died of what officials described as COVID-related complications, we all should be concerned.
The nurse who recently died had been hospitalized for several weeks and had negative COVID tests until the week she died – when she turned positive, Eusebio said, and this information was also previously shared by the nurse's family in an interview with The Guam Daily Post.
Eusebio said he suspects the risk of getting COVID at GMH "is a lot higher than being out in the community."
"I'm concerned about patients currently who do not have the infection yet are in the hospital," Eusebio said.
So if the risk is higher at GMH, for patients who don't have COVID, why are they still being sent to GMH? asked Eusebio, who has been a physician for 35 years. Prior to the private sector, he served in the Navy, including as a battlegroup general surgeon aboard the USS America at the tail end of the Iraq conflict, and as chief of surgery at Naval Hospital Guam.
Eusebio said he tries to steer his patients away from GMH. He currently doesn't have a patient who is hospitalized at the government hospital but he could get called, as needed, for surgeries of pediatric patients and other patients.
He said he has voiced his concerns to certain doctors in the governor's physicians advisory group, who, according to Eusebio told him they're frustrated, too, but their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.
It's important to know what the infection rate is at GMH for patients who are hospitalized for reasons other than COVID, but catch the novel coronavirus while there.
The Guam Daily Post has posed this question to the governor's office and Guam Memorial Hospital last week.
We still don't have the answers. We were told GMH's leadership is busy.
"Everybody should demand to know what it is," Eusebio said.
It's common on Guam for businesses to shut down because an employee tests positive for COVID and as a precaution for private establishments that are concerned about infecting others in the community.
"Yet we have a hospital that has a patient that acquired the virus during their hospitalization and no one says anything. It's business as usual," Eusebio stated.
"We're requiring the businesses to shut down and the hospital gets a free pass – there's something wrong with that," Eusebio said.
In the midst of this pandemic, our community needs competent and trustworthy leaders.
Can we trust those at Adelup and GMH on this life-altering issue?
Why did Marnette Aggabao, who worked at GMH for 34 years, become a COVID statistic?