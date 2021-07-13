Both sides in the debate to change or leave the law unchanged – on the issue of how medical malpractice claims should be filed – have invested time and emotion in letting the public know of their stance.
There have been more public input and debate on the proposed changes in Bill 112 than in other equally pressing issues that have far-reaching impacts on all who call Guam home.
The medical community has been, in large part, vocally opposed to changing the mandatory arbitration required before patients or their designated representatives can sue a medical doctor or other health care professionals.
The primary author of the change, Speaker Therese Terlaje, proposes some alternatives to make the process more affordable to the aggrieved parties, arguing that the current requirement for a mandatory arbitration – before the issue reaches the court for a trial – can cost the claimant at least $10,000 in filing fee alone, and upwards of $40,000 or more throughout the mandatory arbitration process.
In Bill 112, an arbitration path will still be an option but a more affordable alternative is being offered via a confidential screening process by a magistrate judge who will decide whether a claim of medical malpractice has merit to proceed in a full open court process or is frivolous and cannot proceed.
The doctors opposed to removing the mandatory pretrial arbitration argue that many doctors have gone out of their way to extend the scope of their practice to accommodate patients who can't get the kinds of specialized care they need on the island. With the mandatory arbitration removed, to protect them from being directly sued, some of the doctors have said they will limit their services to within the scope of their specialty or practice. Some doctors have said because of the legal exposure, they'd leave Guam. Some clinics have sent letters to patients saying they may have to leave the island for health care more often – also a more costly process – to get certain health care specializations not available here.
In the midst of the debate, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero suggested that the speaker withdraw Bill 112.
"I think it's the best way, to do that, given the whole controversy," the governor said.
"I think we need to get everybody in a room and just hash the discussions out."
Not the best move
Withdrawing the legislation now isn't the best move forward for public transparency's sake. Many have provided public input for or against the legislation. Canceling the voices of those who have taken the time to voice their views comes across as undemocratic.
Senators can and should continue the legislative process of seeking public input, and when it wraps up, each senator can vote yes or no, or stay silent. If there are enough votes to send the legislation to our Democrat governor, it will be her turn to take a stand.
Hashing out the issue "in a room" does not necessarily promote government openness.