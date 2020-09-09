The details matter on calling deaths COVID-related

As of Monday afternoon, the government of Guam has told us that since March, we have lost 19 lives in this pandemic.
In referring to the deaths, GovGuam officials have used the phrases "due to COVID" or "COVID-related" or due to complications that exacerbated their "comorbidities," which are preexisting health problems.
The number of Guam deaths associated with COVID has shaped the governor's decisions on whether to raise the level of Pandemic Condition of Readiness, implement or re-implement lockdowns, or issue stay-at-home orders.
At the onset of COVID-19, many agreed we just have to accept blanket lockdowns in the name of saving lives.
But now, more than half a year into this pandemic, our government should already have the knowledge and experience to establish safety protocols that are more precise – and target the root or cluster of the spread of COVID-19 – without prolonging the islandwide lockdowns.
We know as a community we need to continue the basic safety practices – wear a mask, wash our hands often and keep a safe distance from non-household members, to name a few.
The deaths are heartbreaking and devastating, and we offer condolences to the grieving families.
Amid the loss of lives, our local government still owes us the full facts on these COVID deaths so we don't needlessly live in fear.
If COVID-19 was the main cause of death, officials should say that. If COVID-19 was a factor, but the patient had been battling a pre-existing terminal or grave illness before having been infected with COVID, then the public ought to know that precise information as well.
This crucial information should not be treated as a need-to-know-basis only within the halls of GovGuam.
Clarity helps to ease worries, as some have been on edge over their health and that of their loved ones as each day passes and more "COVID-related" deaths are confirmed.
If the rate of survivability in COVID-19 cases improves when people are healthy and are practicing healthy habits, then that should be a focal point of public discussions other than the usual reminder to wear masks or keep a safe distance.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported: "Based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 ... for week 35 is 6.6%."
The Guam public should be able to get information similar to what the CDC provides.
In general, we've been told the vast majority of people who died and had tested positive for COVID-19 had underlying health concerns. We have also learned some of them had grave illnesses prior to getting COVID. We know of at least one patient who didn't even have COVID while she was hospitalized for several weeks at Guam Memorial Hospital, but became infected and died in the last week she was there.
Being forthcoming with information on COVID deaths can only help to empower people to take responsibility for their safety and health.
It's not a lot to ask from our government given what's at stake.
No less than Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero herself stated, during a speech in March: "In my experience, fear is trumped only by knowledge and there is no clearer knowledge than the ones told by numbers."
How many of our deaths were directly caused by COVID?
