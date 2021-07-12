The distance of time shouldn’t erase the recognition of pain, strength of Guam’s greatest generation

As pandemic restrictions ease for tourists and businesses, we are also glad to see that more people are allowed to attend the various memorial services held to honor the suffering and bravery of our people during Guam’s wartime occupation.
They give a chance to keep one of the most important, albeit tragic, chapters of our island’s history alive. It helps to balance the scales so the Liberation season keeps its deeper meaning among celebrations, barbecues and parades.
Most of us on the island are younger than 77 years old, so these events are necessary for many to hear for ourselves the evil our manåmko’ endured, as well as the stories of humanity, hope and faith in the face of horrific atrocities.
Some of our war survivors are able to attend in person, too, which is a marked improvement. Last year, all services but one were scrapped while the island was in the early months of the COVID-19 health emergency.
It’s important for Guam’s greatest generation to be able to honor their loved ones who didn’t make it to July 21, 1944, and those who have died since then. It’s just as important for us, who benefit today from their sacrifice more than 70 years ago, to take their stories to heart.
During the past week, island leaders, military officials and our manåmko’ gathered in Manenggon – paying homage to the thousands of people who were forced to march from all over Guam to the southern concentration camp.
"I can't forget Manenggon. I cannot do that, not when you lost loved ones," survivor Rosita Lizama Taitano Birdwell told The Guam Daily Post. "You miss a lot of people. Some people were beheaded. I knew them."
Birdwell was just 6 years old at the time. And her experience is one of many we can learn from, if we take the time.
There are archives of interviews from decades past, documenting accounts of survivors who were old enough to recount forced labor, murder and oppression.
Hours and hours of stories are available telling how CHamoru families risked their lives for Americans, for their church and for each other, how men and women who lived through cave bombings hid underneath dead bodies until it was safe to move, how even during their lowest point in life our people still found strength individually and collectively.
The stories may be unsettling or unnerving. But they should be. Guam and her people were caught in the crossfire of war. We should not turn a blind eye to this dark chapter of Guam’s history, most of all when our island remains gripped by a global pandemic, when our patience and resilience are being pushed to their limits.
We can take this time to search the Post’s website, YouTube, Guampedia and the governor’s Facebook page to hear from our survivors in the past, and as we commemorate the 77th anniversary of Guam’s liberation from Japanese occupying forces, we can tune in to the live broadcasts of this year’s services.
Perhaps being reminded of or learning of these experiences for the first time can help us in our current time of need.
We can be inspired to forge on to tomorrow. Or gain insight that puts our own problems into new perspective. And we can all build the faith that we will see our island and people through to better days – just as we did before.
Time does indeed heal wounds, but we all should know the stories behind the scars.