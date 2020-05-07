“I heard the people’s cry.”
This was part of the governor’s message in an interview with The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday as she faced weeks of criticism for the local government's slow actions to help the thousands of Guam households that are strapped for cash.
We now enter the third month of this COVID-19 economic downturn.
The governor said while she heard people’s cries, her hands were tied by the stringent rules on the spending of public funds. She couldn’t act quickly enough in the use of federal funds for economic relief for households because GovGuam might not get reimbursed for its expenses by the federal government if rules were not followed.
“We could not spend the money till we got the guidelines,” the governor said, referring in part to the $117 million GovGuam received from the federal government through the CARES Act to help the local government spend for COVID-19 necessities.
The $117 million arrived weeks ago and is separate from the nearly $108 million in economic impact relief funds GovGuam has also received, this time to provide aid directly to individual taxpayers.
The governor has faced numerous criticism for waiting longer than needed to launch economic relief programs to help, in particular, Guam's private sector workers who have been furloughed or laid off while the paychecks for local government employees and officials remain intact, if not fatter.
The governor’s stance to stick to the rules is understandable – maybe even admirable – had she applied the process to all.
But she didn’t.
The decision on who gets fast-tracked government action boiled down to who had the most sway in convincing our local government their needs are priority over others.
In the Wednesday interview with the Post, we heard the governor acknowledge that her administration – led by the efforts of her legal counsel, who also happens to be her son-in-law – used the powers under her public health emergency declaration to skip the “traditional” process of committing GovGuam to buying or paying for services.
The governor was OK with a fast-track process to hire four hotels – the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Wyndham Garden, Days Inn and Santa Fe Hotel – as quarantine sites. The governor explained this was because the need for hotels was urgent as travelers needed to be placed in 14-day quarantine.
Now, GovGuam is stuck with getting more bills for hundreds of mostly empty hotel rooms at these quarantine sites. Now she can't guarantee these expenses, estimated at $4 million, would be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The governor reasoned that there was no favoritism in the selection of these hotels because they were the only ones that were willing to provide the service to GovGuam. It's not like there was a line of hotels wanting to get selected to be a quarantine hotel, the governor said.
At the urging of the governor’s legal counsel and son-in-law, Haig Huynh, advance payments were also issued to the hotels because, as Huynh said in emails, the hotels needed help with “cash flow” issues while providing rooms for GovGuam’s quarantine.
We would be remiss if we failed to mention that thousands of our fellow Guamanians had been suffering cash flow issues, with the reduced hours and furloughs that began even before the official shutdown of nonessential businesses in the third week of March.
What has become apparent is that GovGuam has the power to fast-track its actions if it wants to, such as in hiring hotels and paying them in advance because they're having cash flow issues.
It has also become obvious that GovGuam had the power to skip the bureaucratic processes for the faster delivery of assistance to everyday residents who are struggling. But in this case, it chose the slow path.
The double standard is sobering.
Where was the advocacy from the governor’s advisers for the everyday residents who have cash flow problems?
To our public officials, it's not enough that you hear the cries of your constituents. One would need the empathy to ensure rules are applied fairly.