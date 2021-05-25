Last week, a 42-year-old man admitted he sexually abused a little girl for years. The abuse began as early as when she was 6. And he abused the child when he was drunk, according to court records.
When the girl turned 10, her school found out and called authorities which led to the arrest of Richard Silvester Kette, who had access to the girl's home.
Kette pleaded guilty on Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez to second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.
By the time the child molester admitted responsibility, Kette had been free to wait for the outcome of his case for more than three years.
Just a day in jail
The child molester, jail records show, spent only a day in jail after he was arrested on May 4, 2018. He was released on May 5, 2018, to wait for the resolution of his case.
Kette will remain free until he is sentenced on Aug. 30.
He faces five to seven years in prison, according to a recent report.
And he also faces deportation to the Federated States of Micronesia.
Sexual assaults on children have been, unfortunately, a frequently recurring incident on Guam. Almost every week, we're reporting about a child rape or molestation case.
And even sadder is the fact that in most cases of child sexual assault on Guam, the perpetrator is often someone the child looked up to, trusted, or maybe even loved.
Vigilance needs to be higher
It's a terrifying situation for a child to step forward and summon enough courage to tell someone at school or a trusted adult about the ordeal, even more so to testify. And when she or he realizes after having gone through all that that the perpetrator is still free, how scared would that child feel?
“It is not easy for a child to come forward and disclose the years of sexual abuse they have suffered, especially when adults can be skeptical of the claims,” said Prosecuting Attorney Christine Tenorio, in another unrelated case of child rape.
Our justice system needs to do better to make sure children victims do not further face harm by the release of suspects or convicts who violated them sexually.
It's true the courts have been seeing these cases too often.
But the frequency should keep the vigilance higher for all those involved in protecting the children from being exposed to further harm.
It's not something that we as a community should even have to ask. We should all be on the same page: The interest of the children comes first – and should be second to none.