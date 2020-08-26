Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a well-respected doctor in our community and the chairman of the governor's physicians' advisory group, has acknowledged that certain crucial information on COVID-19-related decisions on public restrictions have been made against the advice of the collective body.
And what Nguyen has confirmed with The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday should concern us all.
Nguyen said the advisory group did not – as a body – recommend the one-week stay-at-home order because it didn't make sense. And neither did the physicians' advisory group advise the governor to issue a blanket order reverting the island straight to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, by skipping PCOR2, he said.
What the group advised was for the governor to order a return to PCOR2 as what the process allows, Nguyen said.
"We wanted to go to PCOR2 with restrictions. That’s our stand," Nguyen said. The proposed restrictions included very limited closures of four or five restaurants that were showing an outbreak of COVID-19 around the same time. The proposed restrictions also included shutting down gyms and bars where COVID cases have broken out, but, Nguyen said, it was never the physicians' advisory group's decision to recommend PCOR1 or a stay-at-home order for everybody.
However, Nguyen said, "the governor made the decision based on what she sees or what she hears (pertaining to) guidelines from somebody else," the doctor said.
And he acknowledged it may very well be that our governor is getting critical advice from people who are not physicians in major health care roles or are making judgment calls sitting on a desk somewhere.
It's troubling to hear critical decisions are being made that affect all of us Guamanians without regard to a collective view of experts who are supposed to advise the governor on COVID decisions.
Nguyen said it was also not the advisory group's recommendation to ban exercising outdoors – in beaches and parks especially – because such a ban is contrary to getting the island on the road to being well again.
"Those decisions were never made with us – they just make them," Nguyen said. He said in certain cases, the advisory group would meet and arrive at a recommendation, but the governor's office and/or Public Health would decide to take another course of action and then say the decision was based on the advisory group's input.
Telling people to stay home when the island has a serious problem with diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure – and while many people are dealing with financial stress in this pandemic – doesn't make sense, Nguyen said. He said when people are cooped up at home, they "are going to go eat, they're going to get fat, they're going to get all kinds of diseases."
Governor's take
The governor's office on Tuesday afternoon stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero "declared a stay-at-home order to save lives and livelihoods over the long term."
"As she has said before, her decision was based on a myriad of factors including test positivity rates and an increasing hospital census. As always, our current restrictions are continually being evaluated," stated press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.
There have also been policy changes on COVID-19 that have not been relayed to the public or the public isn't told the full story, Nguyen said.
One recent change in policy is the Public Health guidance, sent to clinics, that contact tracing tests for people who may have been exposed to persons with COVID-19 are no longer available at clinics because test kits have not been provided by Public Health, Nguyen said.
"At the clinic, we get yelled at every day. We can't do the tests because they don't give us the (test kits)," Nguyen said.
Clinics help administer the tests, but it's Public Health that provides the test kits, Nguyen said.
An example of a lack of clarity on government announcements, Nguyen said, is the governor's statement that Guam Memorial Hospital has 85 beds for COVID-19 patients. The reality is only 25 beds are available for COVID patients, Nguyen said, and the public should be told that information clearly. As of Tuesday, 23 COVID patients are at GMH.
There's a lot here to ponder.
If the physicians' advisory group's input as a collective body isn't listened to, who is the governor's COVID restrictions whisperer?
Who holds that much sway?
It sounds like the Legislature has an oversight hearing to do and many questions to ask by placing people under oath in search for answers.
The question is: Will the senators finally wake up to provide the kind of checks and balances that are expected of them?
Will they step up, or step away?