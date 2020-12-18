The hope for a vaccine is here. And while many have to wait a few more months, it's worth considering

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero made one of the most impactful comments during the ceremony on Thursday signaling the start of vaccinations for COVID-19.
As Leon Guerrero lifted the sleeve off his arm to receive one of the first three COVID-19 shots to be administered on Guam, he acknowledged he was apprehensive at first, considering people taking the vaccine could have an allergic reaction.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which approved the emergency use of the vaccine, lists short-term side effects including joint pain, chills, fever, nausea, feeling unwell and swollen lymph nodes. The FDA also lists possible severe allergic reactions such as difficulty breathing, swelling of face and throat, a fast heartbeat, body rash, dizziness and weakness.
One of the prevailing concerns island residents who spoke to The Guam Daily Post have expressed was the fast-tracked process to get the vaccine from research to trials and ultimately to mass emergency use in a matter of months. Other vaccines took years to develop, test and get approved.
In the end, what sold Leon Guerrero on the vaccine, besides being a health care front liner, is his aim to return to the life he enjoyed with family before COVID-19 hit our shores in March. The physician said he looks forward to taking his wife out to dinner and having celebrations with his family.
“I want to be able to hug my children, my mom and not be afraid to bring anything home as a front liner,” said Pecina. “It gives hope for everybody and that’s why I’m really happy.”
People who have concerns about the vaccine's side effects need to be heard as well. If they're not ready they don't have to take it because, as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero pointed out, it's voluntary.
But as we weigh the risks and rewards of the COVID-19 vaccine, it's important to consider whether we want to continue living restrained lives in this pandemic or if we want to take the resolve to fight it so that our path to normalcy will be quicker and smoother.
Guam's confidence level in the COVID-19 vaccine shows Public Health and the government of Guam in general face a difficult task of getting people to warm up to the idea of getting vaccinated in this pandemic.
It's particularly alarming that, at the Guam Department of Education, only 34% of more than 2,000 teachers surveyed said they'd take the vaccine at this time.
If schools are to reopen for face-to-face learning next month, GDOE leadership and Public Health officials have a long and challenging task ahead to help teachers and school administrators feel more comfortable about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Our students – at least those 15 and below – cannot yet take the COVID-19 vaccine because it has not yet been approved for minors.
It's important for the emotional growth and well-being of our students that they be given the opportunity to return to face-to-face learning in the classroom.
And a big part of getting the schools ready is to hopefully see more teachers to consider being COVID-19-immunized. For now, GDOE is making it voluntary for teachers, staff and students 16 and older.
It took billions of dollars to develop the COVID-19 vaccine with speed because our nation cannot continue to be paralyzed by fear of getting COVID-19 and the onslaught of infections and rising deaths, which in turn forced government officials to implement lockdowns.
Let's take back control of our lives and beat this pandemic.
The COVID-19 vaccine is worth considering but ultimately it's up to each and every household or person's choice.
Even without getting vaccinated, let's not let our guard down. We still need to mask up, watch our distance and wash our hands.