The long line at One-Stop Center shows skewed priorities

The long line of people at the Department of Public Works compound's One-Stop Center on Monday – many of them waiting to get assisted for building permit, business license and other applications that relate to keeping Guam back on track toward economic recovery – shows a symptom.
It's symptomatic of our government's skewed priorities.
The long line waiting outside shows a lack of adequate preparations to put more people and customer service desks in place for the first day after a nearly two-month hiatus.
We know GovGuam is capable of doing more and offering better service on day one of the reopening.
But its resources have been placed elsewhere.
While GovGuam has mobilized or placed on call nearly two dozen highly paid Cabinet officials for COVID-19 response, the problem is most of them are attached to the effort at the quarantine hotels which house around 200 travelers at last count. That's not where they all should be.
These Cabinet officials, while getting a bigger paycheck through what's called a COVID-19 differential pay, which ranges from 15% to 25% on top of their regular paychecks, would have been better utilized manning desks at the One-Stop Center. They also could have been more useful at the Department of Labor for unemployment assistance, the Rev and Tax satellite office in Hagåtña to speed up driver's license and vehicle registration renewals, or at Public Health's counter for the renewal of health certificates.
Those tasks are more impactful to many people and to Guam's economy.
The One-Stop Center and other such agencies need more efficiency and personnel - and could be better and faster at delivering services to those who want to keep the economy going by keeping people employed.
But the focus has been on lining up Cabinet officials to do hotel quarantine duty, instead of putting them into more impactful work.
There are many who do want to give Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero the benefit of the doubt for trying to lead in the midst of the pandemic that's so wide-ranging in scope and is so unprecedented.
But at the same time, she does have advisers who are supposed to be her eyes and ears.
While we can't completely fault Rev and Tax for stretching its personnel thin, cranking out the processing of more 20,000 COVID-19 economic impact relief payments in a matter of days since the federal funds became available, it's on the entire GovGuam to shift resources where necessary.
There is no shortage of personnel in GovGuam to do things right.
The problem is they're not being utilized in the places the public needs them to be. Instead, the officials are assigned to jobs where they would rather be.