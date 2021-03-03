Next month, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments in a Guam case.
The high court accepts less than 1% of the cases it is asked to review, or only about 70 cases out of the 7,000 to 8,000 petitions filed each term from across the country.
It's a big deal for the government of Guam that the Supreme Court agreed to hear GovGuam's case against the U.S. government.
This is believed to be the first case involving GovGuam that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear in more than 15 years, according to the Guam attorney general's office.
At issue is GovGuam's efforts to seek the Navy's payment of part of the enormous cost to close the Ordot dump and develop the Layon landfill.
GovGuam is suing the federal government and the Navy specifically for $160 million.
GovGuam states that, in building the Ordot landfill, the Navy, in the 1940s, omitted basic environmental safeguards. Unlined at the bottom and uncapped at the top, the Ordot dump absorbed rain and surface water, which percolated through the site and mixed with waste. This toxic mixture would then flow into the Lonfit River and ultimately make its way into the Pacific Ocean at Pago Bay, according to GovGuam.
Throughout the Korean and Vietnam wars, the Navy used the Ordot dump for the disposal of munitions and chemicals, according to GovGuam's argument.
According to the District Court of Guam, in a prior decision, what was once a valley became "a 280-foot mountain of trash.”
After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sued GovGuam for polluting the Lonfit River and the ocean, GovGuam was forced to borrow about $202 million in bond money to pay for the proper and safe closure of the Ordot dump and the development of the Layon landfill.
Now, a number of states and territories – including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Alaska, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, the Commonwealth of Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming – have expressed support for GovGuam's case.
States have an interest in ensuring the U.S. government pays its fair share, according to the written brief in support of GovGuam's case.
When GovGuam met a setback in an appeals court, the states argued, it allowed the U.S. government "to dodge liability."
For GovGuam, as the cost of running the landfill and the annual payments on the Layon landfill debt continue to mount, island residents are facing the prospect of higher trash fees.
The Department of Defense, which in recent years has touted its good environmental stewardship, has a responsibility to do it right by Guam and its people.
Instead of fighting the legal battle, the military can help steer a path where the efforts should be focused on getting Congress to appropriate funds to reimburse Guam for the cleanup costs at Ordot, the future maintenance of the capped former Ordot dump, and for the Layon landfill to expand.
GovGuam isn't asking a whole lot if we think of how the Ordot dump started and which side of the island has been helping to fill it up.