In a matter of four hours Saturday, government rescue workers were called to three incidents.
In the first, around 1 p.m., a 21-year-old man was pulled from the Piti Bomb Holes after he nearly drowned. He was snorkeling in the area.
The second incident, after 3 p.m., involved a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man. They were in distress over the reef at the Asan Beach Park and were safely rescued.
The third incident involved four swimmers. They were swept over the reef off First Beach in Ipan. It was a scary moment, because it started to unfold after 5 p.m. If the search had stretched until after sunset, the outcome might have been tragic.
The four swimmers were rescued and the Guam Fire Department credited bystanders for helping the swimmers get to safer waters while GFD rescuers were en route. It was a relief that the rescue operation at First Beach was a success and, save for one swimmer's minor injury, the four swimmers are reported to be OK.
GFD is asking swimmers to keep safety in mind when in Guam's waters because the conditions can quickly change.
There were no high surf or rip current advisories on Saturday, but caution should be exercised all the time.
We urge Guamanians, tourists and military families stationed on Guam to be careful when in the water.
Our beaches are beautiful but the water can be dangerous.
We suggest swimmers designate a watcher who has a reliable phone to stay on the beach so someone can call 911 immediately in the event of a swimmer in distress.
We urge everyone to follow water safety advisories.
We urge everyone not to risk going into deeper waters, and, if they do, they should wear lifejackets. Swimmers should swim using a buddy system.
They should also be familiar with safety rules and suggestions, including knowing what to do when they’re caught in rip currents.
According to the National Weather Service, rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. If caught in a rip current, yell for help, remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible, according to NWS.
We also suggest tour guides and tour operators take more responsibility. When the water isn’t safe, don't take your guests to the beach to swim.
All of us have a responsibility to keep safe.