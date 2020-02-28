Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio's administration on Monday announced the dengue outbreak on Guam is over, without mentioning a key detail. It turns out there are still dengue cases on Guam.
Two days later, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services explained the outbreak did begin – but it also ended the same month – in September 2019. Guam had nine locally acquired dengue fever cases in a span of two weeks in September 2019.
It's not clear why the administration waited more than four months to announce the outbreak is over.
And it's unclear why – in announcing the end of the outbreak – officials didn't also disclose that the risk of getting the virus that causes dengue fever, which can be deadly, remains.
In declaring Guam free of the dengue outbreak, it also should have been mentioned that, just recently, there were two locally confirmed cases of dengue fever. One locally acquired dengue case had an onset of symptoms on Feb. 8, Public Health announced belatedly Wednesday evening. The case was confirmed on Feb. 26, according to Public Health.
There was another case of locally confirmed dengue, on Jan. 11, the department also said Wednesday evening.
Failing to mention the information much earlier exposed Guam residents to the risk of falling into a false sense of confidence that the virus that causes dengue is no longer around.
It turns out that the dengue virus is still out there and we must continue to take precautions to clean up possible mosquito breeding sites, wear protective clothing and use insect repellent.
Soon after the administration announced Guam's dengue outbreak is over, the Guam Department of Education issued a press release indicating the school uniform policy in public schools would be reinstated.
The uniform requirement was waived amid the dengue outbreak to allow tens of thousands of students to wear long sleeves and long pants if they choose to do so to guard against mosquito bites.
Now that we know there are still dengue-infected patients in our midst, it's good that GDOE has immediately reverted to its modified uniform policy to give students the option of wearing protective clothing other than shorts and short-sleeved shirts that are typical of our local school uniforms.
Whatever the reasoning was in the omission of the information that there are still dengue cases on the island, it was wrong.
It's important for us, members of the public, to trust that our elected officials will arm us with all the information we need to protect us from transmittable diseases.
This is crucial — especially now — in the midst of many people's fears over the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe.
Guam still doesn't have a single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, local officials have told us repeatedly.
What we do know is there are still some gaps in the vigilance and efforts to detect possible cases on Guam. As an example, it's unclear whether the dozens of foreigners who came in from mainland China on the eve of the travel ban were tested on Guam and, if not, who made the call not to do so.
Earlier this week, a group of university students from Japan, where coronavirus cases have shut down schools, were allowed to visit Agana Heights Elementary School classrooms. The second day of the visit was canceled only when some parents voiced concerns.
Should students at the elementary school be tested for coronavirus exposure? We think they should. Will GovGuam do it? We haven't received that answer.
Our government also doesn't have a system to find out if any of the thousands of tourists who are visiting are silent carriers of the coronavirus because symptoms don't necessarily show for two weeks or possibly longer.
In the midst of many of our island residents' concerns about the novel coronavirus, our elected officials need to show they can be trusted to give us all of the information we need.
Once eroded, trust is hard to rebuild.