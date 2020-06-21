The pandemic may have shut down the island, but it called for dads to step up

This Father’s Day we say thank you to the men who take on the role of caretakers, providers, protectors, teachers and nurturers to the children in their families and neighborhoods.
Over the course of the last few months, The Guam Daily Post has spoken to a number of Guam’s dads. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and government agencies – schools closed and thousands of parents lost their jobs. Even as many dads worried about how they were going to pay the bills while their income shrunk, they had to remember things like the Pythagorean theorem so they could help their children find the area of the triangle.
One example is Rio Saso, of Sinajana, whose hours at work were reduced in March. He had to stretch a smaller paycheck to cover the needs of his family, relying on the Department of Education Grab-N-Go meals. Added to the financial struggles, Saso worked to ensure the children continued their learning. Each weekday, he’d prepare the worksheets the teachers sent.
"Just because they're not in school, doesn't mean summer vacation," Saso told the Post last month.
Some of them, like Anthony Damian Quenga, a resident of Mangilao, were father figures. He spoke to the Post in May while waiting at the Grab-N-Go meal line at George Washington High School. He’d grab meals for children who stay in the apartment complex he lives in.
Quenga said for him it's all about seeing the big smiles on the children's faces.
"The kids, they see the package, they see the chocolate milk, they see the little cupcake ... the gas means nothing to me, this is my time, a way of giving back," Quenga said. "This little package of food is their moment … It's so funny that something as small as this becomes big in their lives."
Thank you to the dads, stepdads, uncles, grandpas, and of course, the single moms out there who play the dual roles of mom and dad, as well as neighbors and friends like Quenga.
On any given day, you all do so much for the next generation, raising them and being good role models as they learn about themselves and their place in this world. Today’s world, however, is vastly different from the one we grew up with. Even as COVID-19 has challenged our government and our public health care agencies, it also has challenged many a dad to be resourceful, more patient, more understanding, and courageous.
Happy Father’s Day! Biba Ha’ånen Tåta! Maligayang araw ng manga ama!