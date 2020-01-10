On Dec. 26, 2019, newly hired Port Authority Deputy General Manager Luis Baza signed a document that committed the government agency – which spends money from ratepayers and spends millions of dollars in federal grants – to keep the terms of a settlement agreement to rehire a fired manager confidential.
The Port decided to rehire another former employee who is among the Port managers and employees fired for their roles in the processing of a co-worker’s fraudulent workers' compensation claim.
Port General Manager Rory Respicio has recused himself from the issue because of a conflict – one of the fired workers was his employee when he was senator – so Baza is the signatory to the confidential settlement terms to rehire Leonora Leon Guerrero.
It’s worth noting that when Baza signed the confidential terms, he had been on the job for less than two weeks. His predecessor, Connie Jo Shinohara, resigned months after she had been tasked to determine whether the fired workers should or shouldn’t be reinstated.
We question why the board of directors and management of the Port, a government entity and spender of public funds, including federal funds, committed to making the terms of the agreement confidential.
The Dec. 26 agreement states in part: the Port agrees that “the settlement shall remain undisclosed unless and until either party shall in good faith seek enforcement of the settlement agreement or otherwise is obligated to disclose pursuant to law or lawful order.”
The Port’s legal counsel, Joseph McDonald, a former chief prosecutor and former champion of government transparency, has told the Post that disclosure could only occur if one of the parties is not complying with settlement terms and the other wanted to enforce those terms.
If the Port agreed to give back pay to Leon Guerrero, the amount and other terms that have an impact on the Port’s finances should be public record.
We have learned from previously available public records that the Port has agreed to pay six-figure back pay to certain individuals who were fired and then somehow won their jobs back through technicalities.
One example is now-Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico, whom the Port fired because he wasn’t qualified for the accountant job he was hired for. Although he didn’t have an accounting degree, the two-year marketing grad eventually was awarded years of back pay. And then there is controller Jojo Guevara, who was among the fired group of seven, who was reinstated to the job from which he was fired and then awarded almost $400,000 in back pay.
The Port board and its management do not run a private business.
They run a government agency. Their actions should be transparent and publicly accountable.
Just as government worker salaries, pay raises, government claims and contracts are all public documents, so should any agreements where government employees are rehired and given back pay be public.
The government shouldn't pick and choose when it wants to be transparent with island residents.