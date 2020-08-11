Over the past several days, we have seen several businesses do the right thing for the public and their customers as we as a community continue to struggle with COVID-19 cases.
One of the latest to do this right is Paradise Fitness.
The business announced to the public on Sunday that its gym in Dededo was visited by a person who tested positive for COVID-19. This person, according to the gym's social media, visited the facility on Aug. 3, 4, and 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. The fitness center stated the Department of Public Health and Social Services urges all who believe they may have been exposed to contact DPHSS and get tested.
We don't get these very specific details from DPHSS, so for businesses like Paradise Fitness to share this information with the public shows a courageous commitment to transparency and the well-being of our community.
The gym further assured the public that all of its employees at the Dededo location were getting tested. And the business is reaching out to gym members who were in the facility at the indicated dates and times.
Public Health has given us an all-too-familiar line that releasing details would be a violation of the federal health privacy law. But there have been instances when Public Health has made entire video productions of COVID-9 patients who have recovered — so we know the department can do better.
When the public is armed with better information, we are more aware of what we need to do to keep ourselves, our families, and our community safe.
More information empowers us to be mindful of how we will practice safeguards for our health.
Prior to Paradise Fitness' disclosure, Bank of Guam, PROA Restaurant, SelectCare and certain other businesses had no qualms about sharing to the public that they have been affected by COVID and they've done the proper safety and sanitation protocols.
This disease will linger for an indefinite period of time.
More businesses whose services involve a lot of interactions with customers need to be up front with the public.
Transparency helps ease the public's concerns.
And eliminating the stigma of COVID exposure can only help us in the aim to cautiously and strategically work toward returning to near-normal lives.