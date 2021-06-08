On Sunday afternoon, before 3 p.m., Guam police officers were called to the former Mai'Ana hotel-turned apartment complex in Tamuning where they found a horrific scene.
A woman, 39, later identified as 39-year-old Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, was found in the apartment complex with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A second victim, 19, survived, but the condition of the second victim was not available as of this writing.
Our hearts go out to the family of the victims.
The suspect has been described as someone known to the victims and that a restraining order had been filed against the suspect from a prior romantic relationship in 2018.
After the stabbing, police launched an extensive manhunt for the suspect, whom police identified as John Richard Bass III, 27.
Many in our community were on edge. Police were initially searching in the Tamuning area, then in Dededo near Guam Regional Medical City, which prompted the lockdown at the hospital. There were reports of the search extending to the Harmon Industrial Park and Mangilao areas.
Ultimately, Bass was spotted in Yigo where he was captured on Monday. Concerned citizens can also be given credit for their series of calls to help the police.
Kudos to good police work chasing down the suspect
With Bass' capture, we have to give the police department, which is already under strain because of a slide in personnel numbers as officers retired and others left the force for better-paying jobs, kudos for their ceaseless hunt for the suspect. They risked their lives to capture someone they described as armed and dangerous so we can feel safer in our homes and in our communities.
The suspect's capture gives our community a sense of relief that someone wanted in connection with the violent death of a woman and who was considered armed and dangerous is now in police custody.
Having said that, we would also voice our request that police inform the public more urgently next time when it comes to a dangerous suspect who is on the run.
Police knew who the suspect was by Sunday afternoon but did not release information identifying him until the next day.
The lag in disseminating information can deprive the public of opportunities to be more alert and cautious, and report suspicious activity. It helps the community early on in the manhunt to see a photo of the suspect and be informed that he is considered armed and dangerous.
Timely information on the suspect can also eliminate confusion among the public, which initially resorted to unverified information shared on social media and on phone messaging apps about the suspect.
We understand police must focus on the urgency of chasing the suspect to keep the public safe. But a balance must be made on keeping our community informed in a more timely manner.