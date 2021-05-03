We hope the U.S. Supreme Court will act to favorably close a long chapter in Guam’s history by June.
For decades the Ordot dump contributed to a number of health and environmental harms for the island. Unlined and uncapped, toxic waste seeped into nearby water sources including the Lonfit River. Chemicals that had been thrown away, mixing with flammable trash and harsh sunlight, led to countless fires – many that resulted in neighboring families evacuated and put up in hotels until it was safe enough to return.
The federal government was absolutely right to force the hand of our local leaders to do something. The politically inconvenient debate of how Guam would pay for the massive project of closing and replacing the dump led to years of hand-wringing and empty promises.
Even a consent decree wasn’t enough to compel lawmakers to act. With a nickname like “million-dollar Mondays,” it would be hard to forget the judicial order that fined the local government weekly for failing to close the Ordot dump and enact financing to build our current landfill in Layon. Perhaps there are still lingering local issues in this regard. Recent financial studies suggest the Guam Solid Waste Authority needs to raise its rates to stay in the black. And there doesn’t seem to be a rush from our leaders to address this need in a way that doesn't harm homeowners and renters – many of whom can’t afford the current tipping fee for trash.
But all the shortcomings and mistakes perpetrated by our own local government don’t justify two key legal arguments presented by the Department of Justice to the nation’s highest court.
The local and federal governments have been engaged in a back-and-forth for several years – contradicting one another over whether the feds should pay their fair share of the mess they made in Ordot. After all, the Navy operated the facility for decades, including for the disposal of postwar debris and containers that held hazardous materials. And after all, the U.S. chose to sue Guam over the dump through the Clean Water Act – a federal law Attorney General Leevin Camacho and his office argue was chosen because it insulated the military from liability.
Guam pursued the feds under another federal statute called the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, which allows states and territories to sue and collect awards from private and public polluters. The District Court of Guam ruled in favor of the island; a Washington, D.C., appeals court overruled the initial decision, and now the case is before the nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One of the DOJ’s arguments is that almost any corrective action on an environmental case triggers a CERCLA claim and its associated four-year statute of limitations. Basically, the U.S. government says, because Guam’s consent decree was signed in 2004, the island had only until 2008 to sue under CERCLA. About half of Guam’s sister states, territories and the District of Columbia have rallied to our side. It makes sense.
Should the court rule in favor of the DOJ, all states will have their legal hands tied – forced to pursue environmental claims before they even know who exactly is responsible for the polluting. Jurisdictions could be required to come up with a number for damages before even knowing the full scope of what has been harmed. And for Guam, specifically, it means that even though we are still on the hook through our consent decree for future legal liabilities – even under CERCLA, the U.S. will get away scot-free.
The current makeup of the Supreme Court might help Guam on this front. Trump-era appointees made the panel more conservative. While that may not bode well for other territorial-federal legal questions, such as CHamoru self-determination, a fight in the name of states’ rights that is widely supported through a diverse and bipartisan group of states and territories could send a message that a majority of justices can get behind.
But the most outrageous statement made during the recent oral arguments delivered on this case came when the U.S. government told the Supreme Court it didn’t agree “as a matter of fact” that the Navy contributed to the pollution of the Ordot dump.
This is an old tactic from Guam’s administering power: gaslighting us on the ground in hopes that we ignore the reality we have lived through – to not trust our own eyes, ears and memories.
It’s similar to arguments made that, despite all evidence to the contrary, the military still won’t acknowledge the use of forever chemicals including Agent Orange. It’s part of the playbook that led to archaeological sites on military construction projects being deemed insignificant, only to find out later the full importance and rarity of ancestral remains found. It’s part and parcel of the “wink, wink, nudge, nudge” approach of not confirming or denying the presence of nuclear weapons on Guam – even though the island hosts nuclear-capable ships, submarines and aircraft.
Just because the tactic is recycled so often, doesn’t mean it isn’t a waste of everyone’s time. The U.S. government was absolutely wrong to try it in the highest court. And maybe, even for that reason alone, these nine justices should rule in favor of Guam.