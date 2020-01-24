The public swimming pool in Hagåtña has often ended up in the news because it has repeatedly broken down.
For our community, this government facility, operated under the responsibility of the Department of Parks and Recreation, isn't just a swimming pool for fun. It has launched some of our youth's dreams of landing spots in the Olympics and in college-level swim leagues.
We all know it happens to be the only easily accessible pool in the central part of the island where our youth train for regional and international swim meets.
We've seen past Guam Olympians grow up training in this very same pool.
Unfortunately, over the past nearly two years, we have seen the pool fall into disrepair with more frequency than before. Two gubernatorial administrations have had to carry this responsibility and the accompanying challenges that they've not been able to effectively address over the long term.
We've heard Parks and Recreation representatives acknowledge recently the pool has continued to operate – at the risk of the safety of swimmers – even without a fully functioning filtration system, which leads to the growth of bacteria.
Even when the pool water has turned a light shade of green – an indicator it is no longer clean and is growing algae – it took a Guam Environmental Protection Agency test to shut down the pool more recently.
There are not only concerns that the public pool will be out of commission for months; a regional swim meet slated to be held there in a few months could be in jeopardy and could cause further embarrassment to Guam.
The administration has recently announced plans to use $200,000 to fix the filtration system at the pool. That could either be money well spent or money that could get wasted if the job isn't done right, as was the case in past fixes that led to recurring breakdowns of the pool for various reasons. Past reasons have included a water leak, which led to a nearly $500,000 water bill that GovGuam had trouble paying for months, not to mention the filtration problem. Would that $200,000 be better spent on completely rebuilding the pool with a brand-new filtration system that keeps it clean most of the time over the long term?
The pool is a symbol of our government's commitment to providing the island's youth with a venue for some of their future aspirations and to keep our youth busy with wholesome fun and an affordable way to stay fit.
But if our government neglects to properly keep this government facility functioning properly, it also says so much about how the youth and their future may not be top of mind for policymakers and those in authority to decide where public money should be spent.
Are the priorities of those who proclaim to care for the youth in check? Part of the answer lies in looking at the sad state of the pool.