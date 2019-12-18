Our justice system is flawed – some might even say it’s broken.
That’s the only explanation of why we have, for lack of a better term, a revolving door that allows people convicted of crimes to be right back on the streets, or for charges against people caught on video committing a crime to be dismissed.
Most recently, a man caught on video surveillance footage stealing a bag from Mama Tita’s Bakery in Santa Rita was arrested and then charged with theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.
On the video, the suspect is hovering at a doorway of Mama Tita's Bakery in Santa Rita. He’s clearly watching the woman sitting at the bench who focused on her task. He repeatedly takes a few steps in before retreating back to the door. Then he finally dashes in and grabs a bag from the table and rushes out the door.
Police, with the help of a bakery employee and others in the community, were able to find and arrest the suspect, though they did so only after he had been reported trespassing on another man’s property about a week after the report, and video, of the theft at the bakery.
On Saturday, the theft as a petty misdemeanor charge was dismissed in Superior Court, because the court – despite the existence of the video – had not been presented enough evidence to support the charge. It’s the job of the attorney general’s office to present that evidence.
So, what happened?
Judges make decisions based on the information presented to them. Was the information clearly communicated? Did the police provide the proper information to the Office of the Attorney General? Did the AG’s office present the case properly in court?
It’s frightening to think that – even with video of a man walking into a space he shouldn’t be in, and apparently taking something that doesn’t belong to him – the judge didn’t have evidence compelling enough to at least consider a trial.
And we can’t imagine how frustrating this is for police officers, whom the community – and we in the media – hound, daily, to protect our people and their property by taking suspects into custody and delivering them into the system. To see their successful work rendered fruitless must be disheartening.
When it comes to matters of safety, it’s difficult to think of other things that would improve your quality of life – whether its education or starting a business – if you don’t feel safe.
Something needs to be done, and those we elected to serve us must do it. Figure out the problems and fix them. It’s why we hired you by voting you into your jobs.
As for the bakery case, fortunately, the judge wisely dismissed it without prejudice, which means that the court can reconsider it. Let’s hope the judge is given the proper evidence to do so.