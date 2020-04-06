Government of Guam workers – even those who didn't have to report to work because their offices are closed – are lucky in that their paychecks have so far remained intact.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said GovGuam employees were expected to get paid by last weekend.
The governor also announced Sunday that GovGuam employees at the front line of COVID-19 response and prevention will get differential pay of up to 25% on top of their regular pay. The differential pay took effect Sunday. And if the Legislature signs off on retroactive differential pay, GovGuam workers stand to get paid more.
In contrast, private sector workers who have seen reduced hours, or have been furloughed or laid off, are now struggling to pay the bills without a life line from the local government other than the federally funded programs that existed prior to the COVID-19 crisis.
There hasn't been any new local government program to help the private sector workers ride out this financial storm.
The governor has urged displaced workers to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamp, benefits and other federal welfare programs, but there is a waiting time involved with federal programs. Private sector workers need help now.
The new federal jobless benefit programs have yet to flow into Guam. And the individual cash assistance that will come from the federal government – $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 per child – likely won't get here until weeks from now.
In the meantime, private sector employees' households needed help weeks ago.
It's striking to hear the governor thank and offer appreciation to GovGuam front-line workers and announce their differential pay and not give the same recognition to the tens of thousands of private sector workers. When it comes to workers outside the GovGuam universe, GovGuam has put very little thought into their immediate needs and welfare. The issue was brought up at the governor's press briefing Sunday only after reporters asked questions.
Workers should remember this
We've said this before and we'll say it again now: GovGuam views private-sector workers – the same ones who are often called heroes when the tourism economy is doing well – as an afterthought, even in tough times.
Yet despite how they're treated, many private sector workers are working and risking COVID-19 infection. They are working at the gas pumps, at stores for essential goods, at the clinics, food production lines, housekeeping and janitorial work, and doing other tough jobs to help keep our island functioning.
Workers in the private sector should remember this months from now and years from now. And they need to show up on election day.