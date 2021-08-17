The vaccinated should be able to live near-normal lives

Recently, the debate over COVID-19 vaccination has become more robust. Those who have taken a stance not to get vaccinated – or at least not yet – are getting louder.
And so, too, have the voices of those who want people to take more responsibility by getting immunized with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Voices from both sides have made references to their preferred scientific studies or comments from medical experts.
In Guam, we have definitely seen the majority of infections have come from mostly unvaccinated residents, as stated by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.
And for the patients who got the COVID-19 vaccine, we have not been seeing a lot of severe cases crowding the intensive care unit. Months back, when we saw a spike in patients who needed breathing machines and/or were in the ICU, there was an overall sense of fear and sadness. Prior to the vaccines, the risk of not surviving was higher among patients as they were wheeled into the ICU.
Now, even when cases have seen an uptick, our hospitalized patient numbers have not been as grim as last year. And the big difference – the game-changing factor if you will – is vaccination.
While Guam has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with the faster-spreading delta variant in our midst, the infections have generally not been as severe as the ones we saw many months ago, when we grieved one COVID-19-related death after another in our community.
Now there is a sense of confidence and also hope, generally, that even if we might get infected with COVID-19, there is a greater chance of surviving and coming out OK because many of us have been vaccinated.
It took courage and trust to get immunizations fast-tracked for the sake of saving lives. Vaccines normally take many years to develop, but more than 104,000 Guamanians understood the greater risk of not getting the majority of our population immunized.
So while many were concerned about the possibility of the long-term side effects of COVID-19 vaccination, the other possibly greater and even more pressing risk was that our community would see COVID-19 spread out of control for a long period of time.
While "the media" are perceived as tilted toward pro-vaccination, Guam's experience has been that, in general, COVID-19 vaccination did and still does help our community tame this pandemic beast.
Now, in places like Japan and South Korea, which are connected to our tourism economic lifeline, COVID-19 continues to keep them in the grip of the pandemic. Guam has managed to keep our vaccinations robust and that might be what saved us.
The vaccinated are, for the most part, ready to get our lives back. We don't want more expansive lockdowns.
We might be OK with some restrictions but there should be no more blanket lockdowns for those who got their shot.
Having said this, and regardless of what the vaccine opponents say, the vaccinated should be allowed a pass if it comes down to the possible restoration of certain restrictions.
If restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, churches, airports, government offices and other places for congregating require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for access, they have every right to do so.
The government of Guam executive branch and the local courts now require vaccination among their employees, and they have every right to require that as a way to keep our COVID-19 cases at bay.
The greater risk is for our community to be full of COVID-19-stricken patients who will overwhelm our already fragile health care system and our ability to hold on to our loved ones.
Secondary to those concerns would be the adverse economic impact, since Guam as a destination would be shunned by tourists when they are ready to travel if our infection numbers are out of control.
The reward for those who risked the possible long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccination should be near-normal lives.