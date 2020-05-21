The wait for Guam's jobless program applications to open has taken too long

The Guam Department of Labor has a payroll cost of more than $4 million a year for more than 80 managers and employees.
When COVID-19 shut down its offices in mid-March, its employees and managers were still getting paid, and their paychecks remain uninterrupted.
So when President Donald Trump signed the federal CARES Act into law on March 27, making it official that Guam will be given funds to provide unemployment benefits to those who were laid off, furloughed or had reduced hours, Guam's local labor department had a chance to lay the groundwork that early.
By doing so, including checking on how other jurisdictions have run their programs and what it would take to implement quickly, it would have cut the waiting time so that when the federal money starts to flow, the local government will not take too long to get the programs started.
March was the start of the furloughs for many in the hotel and restaurant industry, as well as workers in retail businesses who saw the tourism industry slide from a gradual decrease in visitor arrivals to nearly half of the usual arrivals – and then to a complete stop.
Now, nearly three months after many workers in the private sector were displaced, we've heard the Guam Labor Department move back the start date for the unemployment programs' application process once again.
We heard Labor Director David Del'Isolla on Tuesday say the start of the unemployment application process will be soon. "I feel we can do it before the end of next week. We are so close. Trying my hardest to get it before June," he said.
If that has a ring of familiarity, that's because we were told in April the program would be ready for applications by late April or in May.
We've been told the local labor department was waiting for U.S. Labor to approve certain steps.
What Guam Labor didn't tell us is they could have done some things differently to make the process quicker. For example, Guam Labor opted to have U.S. Labor pay for the software it says it needs to run the unemployment program. By doing this, the process took weeks longer because Guam Labor waited for U.S. Labor officials to review and approve the purchase, and then it took even more time waiting for the computer software to actually be delivered and installed.
We know the local government has had a history of skipping cumbersome processes if it wants to, in the name of an emergency situation, with the recent example of hiring the Pacific Star Resort & Spa as a quarantine facility, which cost nearly $2 million without signed contracts.
But back to the local labor department's slow pace.
We've been told before that part of the delay was the lack of guidelines from the federal labor department.
But on April 5, USDOL had given states and the territories, including Guam, very detailed instructions. These included how to run the program, who qualifies for the unemployment benefits and how to deal with issues that may arise.
The federal guidelines were never ambiguous about moving the program quickly. A section of it states: "Promptness. Full payment of (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) when due must be made as soon as administratively feasible."
It's been almost seven weeks since the guidelines came through.
And now, almost two months since the federal law authorized the federally funded unemployment programs for Guam, there's another delay.
The latest reason we've heard from GDOL was that U.S. Labor wants a feature added into the computer program to detect fraudulent claims from workers without the proper immigration documents to work on U.S. soil.
The local labor department should expect to be questioned on why the process has taken this long and why the program still hasn't started.
For the thousands of private sector workers – more than 18,000 at latest count – the suffering has gone on for nearly three months now.
Not many in the Legislature and the administration have jumped quickly and voiced out concerns more loudly about the slow pace of the unemployment programs for private sector workers. In comparison, proposed laws have been rushed in the Legislature in a matter of several days – from the time the issue came up – to offer various solutions to government essential workers' clamor for double pay, on top of regular pay that didn't stop flowing.
Workers in the private sector on Guam are not being treated right.
There's an irony here. It is in large part through many of the private sector workers' backbreaking work that GovGuam is able to keep its heavy payroll.