There are people who suffer in times of war and there are those who benefit from the money that flows to fight it.
Guam's war against the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing since March, has led to the loss of five of our senior citizens and the infection of 151 people, most of whom have recovered.
The health toll on COVID-19 has been mostly contained on Guam and, thankfully, has not been as devastating as previously projected by the governor's physicians advisory council, which previously stated there could be deaths of hundreds or more a few months from now. The council has now stopped making death toll projections because of the uncertainty and as the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 hasn't been growing exponentially. But there could be a second wave of COVID-19 cases in September or October, so as a community, we can't let our guard down.
Battle is mostly economic
For many, our community's battle in the war on COVID-19 has been primarily economic. The hardships many in our community have faced have to do with the economic downturn.
We've also known that the economic hardships have insulated GovGuam personnel, managers and elected officials from the financial hardships that have unfolded around them.
They have not had to sacrifice a paycheck or deal with reduced work hours.
Instead, many on the GovGuam payroll have been able to stay at home and still get paid, and have been described by this administration as ready to respond as "on-call" personnel.
There are those who do stand in the government front lines – health care workers, police officers, firefighters and the like – and they deserve the extra compensation, called differential pay, for putting their lives on the line as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.
These front-liners are deserving of that differential pay.
But there are others on the GovGuam payroll who seem to be raking in the extra bucks from the differential pay, simply because they were allowed, even with six-figure salaries or near-six-figure salaries to do the job that would otherwise be done as effectively by those who make half or a third of that money. For example, certain government of Guam managers have been stationed as hotel quarantine coordinators or watchers. Their jobs include answering or approving requests for linen, towels or toilet paper even when that job could probably be done as effectively by others in GovGuam who are used to doing the grunt work and for half or a third of the chosen politically appointed managers' pay.
The chance for making money in a crisis has also presented itself to business owners who get the GovGuam purchase orders to buy laptops, emergency vehicles, Plexiglass and other merchandise being bought in the name of the war on COVID-19, in most cases using federal funds.
So yes, there's been suffering in this war, but there have been money-making opportunities for the lucky ones, too.
When all the COVID-19 emergency purchasing dust has settled, we hope there will be enough paper and electronic trails to see who did what, what for, at what cost, and whether the spending was justified.
In this continuing war, members of the public are being asked to continue to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
The officials who hold watchdog roles, such as the attorney general, public auditor and the oversight chairpersons in the Legislature, can't let down their guard either. Their job is to follow the money.