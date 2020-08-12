Most everyone knows by now that President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to pay for an additional $400 in weekly unemployment benefit for each U.S. worker whose unemployment was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Guam workers to get this $400 in additional weekly unemployment benefit, the government of Guam must do its part, including:
• applying for the federal funds; and
• committing to pay 25% of the cost – $100 – for every $400 in weekly benefit for each job-displaced Guamanian.
With more than 35,000 Guam workers who have filed for jobless benefits, this new unemployment benefit – possibly made available across the nation for the next 20 weeks – adds up to a nearly $213 million infusion into the Guam economy based on the federal dollars alone.
GovGuam's share for the 20 weeks would add up to as much as $71 million.
Given that Guam's tourism industry remains at a near-standstill, and the rest of this will continue to be challenging for the visitor industry in light of the new spike in COVID cases in Japan, and on the island as well, GovGuam must make the wise move of allocating $71 million from its purse strings for the jobless benefit program funding match.
GovGuam still has some federal CARES Act funding left, possibly tens of millions of dollars based on the recent GovGuam disclosure. That amount should be used to match the federal money for the new unemployment benefits.
This is the time for GovGuam to expand its generosity from within the GovGuam workforce to the tens of thousands of private sector workers who have been displaced by this pandemic for more than five months now, through no fault of their own.
Senators are in budget discussions this week.
We'll see who will stand up first to propose an amendment in the proposed fiscal 2021 budget to make this happen.