Last week, Guam senators made a third attempt to curb Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's powers to extend her emergency authority under this COVID-19 pandemic that has been going on for nearly two years.
The Legislature, or at least the senators who voted for the override attempt, were hoping for more public accountability when it comes to making decisions about how federal pandemic funds should be spent and who should be chosen for these contracts. The override attempt sought to end her emergency powers as a solo endeavor without a legislative counterbalance.
There's been so much at stake on this issue.
Under her solo emergency authority, the government of Guam is not obligated to seek competitive bids for federally funded pandemic spending via the more rigorous bid process or request for proposals. Vendors and contractors have been hand-picked for certain federally funded contracts.
The governor has argued that under the system of three coequal branches of the government, she does not need to seek the Legislature's authority to declare a public health emergency or extend a public health emergency because the legislative and the gubernatorial powers are on the same level. The Judiciary of Guam has been making co-equal powers assertion, too, when it comes to the annual budget process as the third co-equal branch.
She has also contended the legislative step would only slow down emergency response.
At the end of the day, the proponents for putting a mechanism or mechanisms in place to balance the scale when it comes to the decision-making on federal pandemic funds lacked the support of two crucial senators.
Wednesday's override attempt resulted in eight votes in favor of the legislation. Ten were needed to pass.
Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Telo Taitague and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted in favor of the override. It was a bipartisan effort.
Sens. Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Mary Torres voted against limiting the governor's emergency authority. Sen. Sabina Perez avoided making a decision three times and her action counted as a vote against the override.
Two senators had excused absences. They were Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sen. Jose Terlaje.
Duenas, on Tuesday, said he was seeking an override out of principle and noted that there has been a lot of public support for the measure.
Were the senators who failed to join the override attempt tuned in to the public pulse?
This was not an easy decision for senators.
Bill 11 passed narrowly in February before it was vetoed by the governor, who was concerned that it would slow emergency response. An override was attempted at the end of May, but that failed by three votes. Another attempt in August failed by two votes.
In a statement, Duenas noted that Guam's public health emergency has now lasted two years, leading to lingering questions.
"Bill 11 would not have ended this public health emergency overnight and it does not limit any administration’s ability to protect our people, however, what it would have accomplished is that Bill 11 would have promoted transparency and accountability into the process. This aspect is certainly missing in our government today," Duenas said.
Other avenues to take
But there are other avenues to make the government's spending decisions on federal pandemic funds more accessible to the public - after the fact.
The senators can require the governor's office and the executive branch in general, as well as autonomous agencies, to submit electronically – within a short time frame of the transaction/s – to the Legislature and the Guam Office of Public Accountability scanned documents, including:
• invoices, copies of check payments and bank transfers;
• names of vendors and the specific amounts and types of services and products provided to the local government;
• how many other prospective vendors submitted price quotes or offers;
• emails and other forms of communication showing the government tried to get many prospective vendors to submit price quotes; and
• moving forward, vendors should also be required to sign an affidavit that they don't have a conflict with or no direct ties with public officials.
The Legislature and the OPA can work together to create a spreadsheet that will be easy for the public to understand and for the invoices, check copies and request for quotes and other relevant documents to be posted and easily searchable in a one-stop-stop pandemic spending transparency website.
Shining light on the spending, even after the fact, will have some value to the public. No one wants to be looking in the dark.