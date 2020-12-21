This Christmas will be difficult but we have plenty of gifts of kindness to share

We have just a few days before we gather around for Christmas Day 2020.
For many families, it will be a struggle to put presents for the kids under the Christmas tree. It might even be a struggle to keep the lights on or to put some fiesta dishes out on Christmas Day.
The reality for many families on Guam and in the nation is the arrival of Christmas serves only as another milestone that brings the new year closer. And the thought of the coming of the new year can only magnify the uncertainty for those families as thousands of jobs tied to tourism, retail and other industries hit by the pandemic remain up in the air.
The economic security that the pandemic has taken from us and the additional misery that has been placed on households that were already struggling, even before the pandemic, will continue to pose a challenge to our community.
As neighbors, friends, family members, it will be challenging to keep our own households financially afloat while we keep an eye out for others in situations worse than ours.
One thing that we can count on is our community spirit of giving and lending a hand.
Yes, times are tough and money is tight and could get tighter but in the weeks and days leading into Christmas Day, we haven't seen a shortage of goodwill.
Families spent their weekend by the sparkling ocean in Merizo decorating coconuts for the Christmas display in the village.
In Mangilao, dozens of teens and their families spent their Saturday morning wrapping hundreds of gifts bought by parishioners and their families for kids who wouldn't otherwise have a Christmas this year due to hard times.
In Yigo, many children received gifts from the Great Christmas Drive-Thru event on Sunday.
We “wanted to do something special,” said Jon McDermott, one of the organizers of the Great Christmas Drive-Thru. “The whole village pitched in. There’s a lot of happy kids in these cars today.”
Even people who have been victimized by someone desperate in this holiday season have shown kindheartedness and forgiveness.
When the Mangilao Christmas tree was snatched the night it was lit, the mayor's office staff received overwhelming donations of Christmas trees to replace the stolen one. And the mayor's office staff did not want police to pursue the culprit or culprits.
Marvin Francisco, a staffer at the Mangilao Mayor's Office said: "We won't ask for it back. We won't send them to jail or anything like that. We want them to approach us and let us know what's going on so we can provide a meal, maybe get some kids stuff," he said. "Sometimes people are embarrassed to ask for help, or maybe they just don't have any way to get around and they saw the tree. We hope that they enjoy their Christmas."
Not all of us will be able to give friends and family gifts in holiday wrapping, or at least not the gifts we would like to give if money was not an issue.
But if we look closer, there are plenty of gifts in our community. We have gifts of kindness, of compassion, and gifts of hope and inspiration.