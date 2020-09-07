Today's Labor Day will pass with no fanfare.
It used to be an annual celebration marked by picnics at the beach, barbecues, games and, for some, a chance for a well-deserved day off.
Today, there will be no such festivities.
COVID-19 has changed this holiday in many ways, especially for private sector workers whose jobs are uncertain and whose employers are also in a battle for survival in the midst of on-and-off shutdowns and more expansive regulations to address health and safety concerns because of COVID-19.
This holiday highlights the uncertainty of many jobs and the fight for survival for many businesses. Most in Guam's private sector – more than 30,000 at a recent count – have been laid off or taken pay cuts or, for the self-employed, are fighting to get by without any income at all.
There are many more who face getting furloughed – or worse, laid off – after having returned from the earlier rounds of layoffs.
Hours are dependent on the level of consumer spending in the local economy, and there hasn't been much in recent months unless it's for essentials such as food, gasoline and cleaning or sanitizing supplies.
Tourism and food-and-beverage jobs have been in limbo for more than half a year now.
If the federal unemployment program ends, there will be more suffering on Guam.
The widespread hardships and uncertainty in the private sector will become more severe as the months go on and if this pandemic does not lead to a reasonable balance between health safeguards and allowing people the chance to fight for their livelihoods without unnecessary government controls.
To be clear, we're not advocating a total disregard for safety. We're asking for more reasonable policy decisions.
There has never been a time when our island has been divided into two stark, distinct economic classes. One is made up of the GovGuam-paid officials and employees who will get protection from reduced hours and layoffs for as long as the governor can keep the status quo.
The neglected class, the private sector workers, have not been as lucky.
Many of their jobs are dependent on the local government's on-and-off switch on regulations that are enough to push already struggling businesses over the edge and into being broke and unable to support the jobs that once helped the economy.
Our small business owners are part of Guam's labor force. They decided to take the risk of being their own bosses and, many of them, just like their employees, could lose all they have. Some already have slid down this path.
The pandemic has changed this holiday into one that now highlights the struggles of the workers.
The Labor Day holiday first was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Today, "Happy Labor Day" will be inappropriate.
Instead, we wish on this Labor Day for our elected officials to put more thought into their decisions so that when they make them, the struggles of the private sector's workers and the self-employed are taken to heart.
The livelihoods of people who work in the private sector matter as much as those who have been on the GovGuam payroll. Without toils in the private sector, there would be no GovGuam paydays.
Our wish for this Labor Day is one of clarity for our elected officials to see beyond their GovGuam constituency.