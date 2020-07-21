Today marks the 76th year since U.S. troops stormed the beaches of Guam and bombarded Japanese wartime fighters who were entrenched on our 212-square-mile island.
Celebrating every July 21 as Guam's Liberation Day has been our tradition for decades.
However, unlike in years past, there will be no Liberation Day parade today. The pandemic has canceled all mass gatherings including Liberation Day festivities.
Without the fanfare that comes with Liberation Day, let's look back at some of the events that led to the freedoms that we enjoy today.
The Battle of Guam started on July 21, 1944.
Operation Forager was the military's mission to free Guam, the Mariana Islands, as well as the Palau island group from the Japanese occupiers.
As described by the Department of Defense, here's how the multi-branch invasion was carried out: Marines from the 3rd Marine Amphibious Corps led the invasion, supported by naval landing craft and naval gunfire and airstrikes. The Army's 77th Infantry Division also fought on Guam. And Coast Guard cutters participated in the battle.
Around 59,000 U.S. service members and a large number of native Chamorros faced about 18,000 Japanese on Guam during the invasion.
More than 3,000 U.S. troops were killed and more than 18,000 Japanese lost their lives when it was over.
The local community also took a heavy toll.
During the nearly three years of the Japanese occupation of Guam, 1,170 CHamoru people were killed, and 14,721 suffered, according to Guampedia.com. The Japanese subjected the CHamoru people to beatings, forced labor, torture, rape, murder, beheadings, massacres, forced marches and concentration camps.
There were many other civilian heroes on Guam during the Japanese occupation, according Guampedia.com, listing among them Juan Cruz "Apu" Flores, who was tortured by the Japanese on several occasions.
With the help of Flores and other CHamorus including Joaquin Limtiaco, a Navy radioman named George Tweed escaped the Japanese and survived the war. Toward the end of the war, Japanese soldiers arrested Flores and brought him to what is now Agana Heights. There, he found Father Jesus Baza Duenas and his nephew, Eduardo, and Joaquin Limtiaco. The Duenases were tied to posts after having been tortured, and several days before the liberation of Guam, the two men were beheaded, according to Guampedia.com.
The Chamoru people suffered many atrocities in the hands of the Japanese.
Some didn't survive to tell their story.
We owe it to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice and paved the way for us to enjoy our freedom today.
A parade, roadside campouts, a fireworks display, and carnival games is one way of celebrating our freedom and for the kids to have some fun this summer.
But the social distance this pandemic has forced on us can be an opportunity.
We can use the quiet time to gather with the young children in our family for summer storytelling of the hardships and sacrifices 76 years ago.
Our manamko' can take this chance to gift our kids with stories of resiliency – something many of us have used as inspiration to withstand typhoons and whatever other life challenges may come our way.
To the families of the men and women who gave their lives for us to live freely, thank you.