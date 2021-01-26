Barring a swift congressional fix and President Joe Biden's action, thousands of Guam workers who are already struggling due to reduced work hours or paychecks are in for an even tougher struggle to make ends meet.
It turns out, according to The Guam Daily Post reporting based on documents, that the Guam Department of Labor made a mistake since the federal government-paid unemployment program began last year.
Workers who didn't lose their jobs, but saw their paychecks shrink, because of reduced hours, are not qualified to receive the pandemic jobless benefits paid for by Uncle Sam.
An advisory from the U.S. Department of Labor, dated Jan. 8, 2021, reads, in part: "If a business has multiple parts and one or some of those parts is shut down due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, affected staff from the parts of the business that shut down may be eligible for (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance). For example, a business may include both a restaurant and a brewery. If the individual’s place of employment is the restaurant and the restaurant is shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the brewery continues to operate, the individual who was employed in the restaurant may be eligible for PUA."
The advisory further reads, "An individual who is working reduced hours while his or her place of employment continues to operate does not satisfy the conditions to self-certify" that their workplace was closed “as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
This is devastating to a lot of Guam households, particularly for the breadwinners whose income lies in the recovery of Guam's tourism industry and its allied businesses. An optimistic estimate from industry officials indicates there is not going to be a significant recovery in tourism arrivals this year.
It's a tough place to be for employers and employees struggling to bounce back. Businesses need to start regaining lost ground by asking workers to come back in, but employers are still not able to afford to restore their previous full hours. Workers are placed in a difficult situation of continuing to work and not being able to support their family's needs. For those who have been furloughed, they will take home more money from the federal unemployment benefits for not working.
Employers could be placed in a difficult spot of choosing who to keep and who to let go.
One thing that is at least clear is that the Guam Department of Labor may not have to ask workers on reduced hours to pay the jobless benefits back. The U.S. Labor advisory says states – and hopefully, this includes territories, too, have "overpayment waiver authority."
The overpayment waiver can be made, according to U.S. Labor, if "the overpayment was without fault on the part of the individual and... that repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience."
This pandemic has tested our resilience but this new development is devastating.
While waiting for a congressional and federal fix, our local elected officials will hopefully take on the challenge of helping struggling workers and their families to hang on, not just by offering words of hope but also by presenting a plan of action that is both realistic and meaningful.