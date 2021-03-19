Time to get serious about requiring in-person learning next school year

The discussion among political and education leaders regarding the state of the island’s public education system is rarely upfront. Over the years, officials have skirted the issue and spoken in generalities when looking at learning within the public K-12 classroom.
This has to stop.
The future of more than 28,000 schoolchildren is at stake in these discussions, about a third of whom are high school-level students. High school students face the daunting task of readying themselves for careers and academia post-high school. And they lose a little more every day without in-person learning.
The past method of officials treading carefully and being circuitous in expressing their respective points of view only hurts the people who need it most – our children. The trepidation in the past can probably be attributed to the public controversial firings of prior administrators and a high turnover rate for superintendents prior to Superintendent Jon Fernandez coming along.
The tiptoeing – though some may say typical in Guam's culture – ultimately doesn't really help the students in our public schools who need the full, unvarnished honesty of government officials and educators so that problems get fixed and systemic failures get the spotlight they need to effect change.
It's no secret our public school students lag in math and reading for their grade levels based on nationwide benchmarks.
In November 2019, months before the pandemic hit, GDOE management stated in a report, as published in The Guam Daily Post: Standardized test scores indicate that Guam’s public school students, though progressing, have not been learning fast enough to meet benchmarks set for each grade level they're supposed to be in.
'One to two years behind'
"We do see increases every year, so the scores generally do go up,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instructional Support Joe Sanchez said at the time. “What we're seeing is a trend of maybe one to two years behind.”
Despite the bleak outlook, there was some growth. Results and analyses released showed GDOE students generally scoring well in English, sometimes exceeding benchmarks. However, they continued to lag in math and reading. The latest analysis was published in the Annual State of Public Education Report, which was presented by Sanchez and Fernandez in a November 2019 press conference.
Then the pandemic hit, and thousands of GDOE students have not even been on a physical campus for nearly a year now.
The hurdles GDOE faces in a normal year are huge; the pandemic only exacerbated it.
We have to give the educators and GDOE managers credit for trying to reach as many students as they can in this pandemic and getting their households engaged in providing some continuity of learning from home. But we can't expect the teachers, particularly, to continue to do this without burning out.
An opportunity to streamline, restructure and prepare
The reality of allowing 28,000 students and their households to choose from the three models of learning – online, in-person learning or picking up paper lessons – leaves too many opportunities for students to fall further and further behind.
The three-choice system adds to the burden on teachers and parents – all of whom must work together in extraordinary circumstances to ensure their children are engaged and learning. Unfortunately, for many educators on island, many parents or guardians didn’t hold up their end of the bargain. We have heard anecdotal experiences of teachers who go out of their way to drive around neighborhoods to drop off paper learning materials when parents don't show up at school to pick them up.
This coming 2020-2021 school year offers GDOE a chance to streamline the learning process. There are five months remaining before the new school year begins.
We hope GDOE will make use of the time remaining to focus on streamlining public education for the new school year.
'Time to turn those tides'
Let the students go back to in-person classes, safely, as suggested by certain advocates for improved learning in public schools.
Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo is one of the proponents of in-person learning. He projected a bleak future for public school students if they don't get back into the classroom next school year.
"We've sacrificed education for safety; I think now is the time to turn those tides. Because we are going to have a rippling effect of this lack of education years down the road and it's going to show; and if we don't address it now, take a stand on a mandatory K-8 at least, that ripple effect will cascade for years," said Crisostomo, who is also the principal of St. Anthony Catholic School.
GDOE is planning to expand face-to-face instruction from its 8,600 currently enrolled students. The extent of the expansion has yet to play out because the deadline for students has yet to pass.
Time to be upfront
It's time for GDOE and the education board to put their foot down.
Teachers need to return their focus to one mode of learning – in the classroom. They need to breathe.
For students, socializing with peers, stepping out of the home and into physical campuses, and being held accountable for their behavior through face-to-face learning are just as important as turning in homework, participating in class discussions and answering tests and quizzes.
We all want a better Guam, and making sure students don't fall further behind in their learning is one path to achieve this goal.
GEB member Peter Alexis Ada has pointed out there are some schools on the island that have made a full return to traditional learning. Some private schools aim to go back to full, in-person classroom learning by the end of this month.
Ada has asked the GDOE superintendent to consider a plan to fully return to face-to-face instruction, as Ada was particularly concerned with senior high school students not receiving enough credits.
In-person learning shouldn't be a choice, said Crisostomo.
"You have to attend school, K through 8," said Crisostomo. "I am also concerned about the high school students who are missing out in not being prepared for college. And their first year of college is going to be very hard for them."
No more tiptoeing. The time is long past for upfront discussions like these.