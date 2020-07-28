Depending on the issue at hand, the power movers in Washington, D.C. either view Guam with importance or as a burden with a hand out for more federal cash.
We have lost count of how many times – over the past few decades – Pentagon and military brass-types have referred to Guam as the "tip of the spear" for the nation's defense in the Asia-Pacific region.
We are literally the closest U.S. soil to potential military hotspots in the South China Sea. We are in the line of fire should there be escalation or military conflict with China or North Korea.
The U.S. military's latest push for another missile defense system for Guam, a month after Japan turned down such a system, is proof of the island's importance in the nation's security – not to mention the future relocation of thousands of Marines from Okinawa to Guam.
Because we stand closest to the potential hotspots, you'd think D.C. policymakers would be more receptive to Guam's pleas. And what we're talking about isn't a request for another handout, but for the federal government to make Guam whole on a financial burden that has been placed on our local government as a result of federal tax credits that apply to Guam.
We're talking about Uncle Sam's earned income tax credit, or EITC.
The EITC is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. The EITC reduces the amount of tax a household owes and can result in a tax refund, even if a household doesn't pay income taxes because they have a combination of very low income and multiple children as dependents.
States are reimbursed by the federal government for EITC payouts.
The government of Guam has been asking for the federal government to treat Guam equally and reimburse our local government as well. GovGuam has asked for more than a decade. But it hasn't happened.
In 2006, GovGuam paid out $6.2 million for EITC. The amount of EITC-related tax refunds GovGuam paid out increased to $55 million in 2015. In 2018, Guam paid out nearly $57 million in EITC.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday announced she has written to President Trump to seek support on the reimbursement issue.
Section 20125(b) of H.R. 6800, or the HEROES Act, proposes a 75% reimbursement of the cost of EITC to U.S. areas with tax systems that mirror the IRS tax code, such as Guam.
"Mr. President, it is obvious that you would do better than what Congress has proposed in the HEROES Act for Guam. A 100% reimbursement of the cost of EITC to Guam is much better – something for which you previously have expressed your support directly to me at the White House. I am humbly requesting for your swift action and support for this in the next stimulus package," the governor wrote.
She also wrote letters to Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Lisa Murkowski, and Guam's own Del. Michael San Nicolas – all in the hopes Congress would compel the federal government to reimburse Guam for 100% of EITC-related tax refunds.
San Nicolas stated, in part, "While our congressional office has brought the federal reimbursement of EITC furthest since its formal inception as a local liability in 1996, and while we have secured a 75% reimbursement for EITC in the HEROES Act currently before the Senate, the fact remains that the Government of Guam is obligated to pay the people what they are owed."
Unless the federal government agrees to reimburse GovGuam for tax refunds stemming from EITC, our local government could sink deeper in the financial hole at a time when tourism revenues are looking bleak for another year at least.
GovGuam would need federal reimbursement even more under the HEROES Act.
The HEROES Act increases the maximum EITC credit for childless filers from $538 to $1,487 – a 275% increase, according to the governor's office. Additionally, the legislation would increase the generosity of the credit's refundability as filers earn income.
If we are indeed the 'tip of the spear,' then it's time for the federal government to make good on its obligations to GovGuam — and treat Guam with more importance.
One good way to start is with a full EITC reimbursement.
It's not a lot to ask for, considering Guam's role as the most remote outpost for America out here in the Pacific.