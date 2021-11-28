Timely information, discussion on resuming 5-days a week in classrooms would have eased tensions

There’s no question that students should get back to learning five days a week considering instructional time, for a third school year now, has fallen short of 180 days.
Up until this past week, Guam Department of Education students were divided into two groups and attending classes on campus on alternating days. That meant it took two weeks for students to get five regular days of school.
And while the debate can be held on quality versus quantity in terms of how instructional time is spent, there’s no arguing that a certain amount of time between teacher and student is needed. Time for knowledge to be imparted, students evaluated, and meaningful feedback provided.
The question officials struggled with was when. When should students return to learning five days a week?
In the span of three weeks, the Guam Department of Education and Guam Education Board gave parents, teachers and students three different answers to this question.
• On Nov. 4, GDOE officials confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that they’re looking at January date for all students to resume five days a week of classroom learning.
There was talk, however, of GDOE officials considering a sooner return. The Post asked, on Nov. 11, if GDOE was looking at a possible December date. A GDOE official said they were looking at January as previously announced.
• On Nov. 16, Superintendent Jon Fernandez tweeted that GDOE high school students will be returning to five days a week of school on Dec. 1 with middle and elementary school students returning on Jan. 3.
A meeting was supposed to be held for stakeholders on Nov. 22. But that was canceled.
A GDOE press release stated: “The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) would like to announce that the parent-community input session scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. has been canceled. The topic for the online session was the return to 5 days a week on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, for high school students. The Guam Education Board will be addressing the reopening of schools at its November 23 board meeting and would like to conclude this discussion before issuing out further information to the public.”
• On the evening of Nov. 23, the Guam Education Board adopted a plan to return students in all grades to classrooms five days a week beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
And now, parents and teachers say with only five calendar days, which includes a four-day holiday weekend, they are rushing to prepare for Monday.
It’s not quite clear how we got here. But moving the date up has caused confusion and concern within school communities - including the families of younger students who originally thought they had a month to prepare. For many parents, that also meant getting children vaccinated.
In the decision to return to five on-campus days a week, there are various factors to consider, particularly safety, officials said during the Nov. 23 meeting.
Fully vaccinating kids
Tim Fedenko, Guam Federation of Teachers president said the union wasn’t included in the discussions leading to the most recent decision. In fact, he noted, safety didn’t seem to be the priority.
He raised concerns that elementary school students haven’t had an opportunity to get fully vaccinated. Vaccination of children ages 5-11 started Nov. 9. Pfizer, which is the vaccine administered to children 17 and younger, has a wait time of 21 days between the first and second dose.
To be considered fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Adelup and Department of Public Health and Social Services, you must have had your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks.
No discussion
Several teachers who spoke with the Post said teachers weren't asked for their input. One teacher, when asked on Wednesday, if schools are ready for all students to return to school on Monday responded: “Absolutely not. We knew ahead of time they'd already made the decision without teacher input, per usual. They completely ignored the teachers' opinions."
In March 2020, the GEB adopted resolution 2021-03, authorizing Fernandez to make decisions based on two factors, a risk-based assessment of the community situation and vaccination eligibility of students.
GEB member Maria Gutierrez, chairwoman of the safe and healthy schools committee, introduced the resolution for the Nov. 29 resumption of five-days-a-week instruction saying they needed to get students back in classrooms.
“We have an obligation. I know not all are going to be very happy, but I am going to take that chance,” Gutierrez said. She raised the concern that the board could be sued for not providing an adequate education.
Guam law defines an adequate education as a responsibility of GDOE, various government agencies and offices to provide students with 180 instructional days, a certified teacher in every classroom, a clean and healthy learning environment, and timely transportation to and from school - among other points.
Not enough time, teachers
In terms of adding instructional time, the GEB has asked GDOE officials to look into what’s needed to either extend the school year or make school days longer.
GDOE continues to grapple with lacking certified classroom teachers as well as substitutes. A number of retired teachers who filled these gaps previously opted not to return this school year. The shortage of teachers is further exacerbated by the simple fact that a number of teachers are also members of the Guam National Guard and are on military leave to assist with pandemic response, Fernandez has noted.
Fernandez also has noted many other education systems, including schools in the mainland, and local private and base schools, have returned to five days a week of learning - which means there’s a risk of GDOE students being left behind.
The concerns raised by GFT, GEB and GDOE all are valid. But there’s a clear lack of information and dialogue.
Perhaps if the question of why GDOE and GEB kept pushing the start date sooner with little input from parents, teachers and school staff is answered, there would be less confusion and more buy-in - however begrudging.