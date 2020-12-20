To reach herd immunity and achieve normalcy, mass education is needed

While 70%-80% of Guamanians needs to be vaccinated in order for herd immunity to be achieved, there’s a group of people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.
And it’s not because people don’t want the vaccine. If anything, most people are excited about the vaccine, noting that it does signal, as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated, the beginning of the end of the pandemic and the start of the road to normalcy.
The governor encouraged residents to read up on the vaccines so they can make an educated decision on whether to get vaccinated. She noted the government also provide educational materials to help people better understand the rigorous testing and review required to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for emergency use.
The FDA authorized on Saturday, Guam time, the emergency use of Moderna’s vaccine. Last week, the agency authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, and the Department of Public Health and Social Services started to administer it to our local health care front-liners.
DPHSS placed its first order of Moderna vaccines, or vaccine B, on Dec. 12 for a total of 3,800 doses, but there’s no word on when the first batch will arrive.
Among 15 or so residents who spoke to The Guam Daily Post, most are excited, but some expressed concern regarding the lack of data on long-term effects of the vaccines.
It’s been noted that about 70% of some of those in the medical community said they’d be willing to get vaccinated. That means roughly 30% were less enthusiastic. Another survey of 2,000 teachers at the Guam Department of Education showed only 34% are willing to be vaccinated.
This puts a lot of pressure on the local government and DPHSS in providing reassurance – which begins with education about the clinic trials and how cutting-edge technology and new processes were used to ensure the vaccines were created with safety of the end-users in mind.
It’s particularly urgent with the Guam Department of Education looking at Jan. 19 as the potential date to have students return to on-campus instruction if their families are comfortable with it. A number of parents have shared concerns about the impact of a lack of face-to-face instruction on kids – from learning, to lack of in-person social interaction, and vocational learning and interscholastic sports competition.
This year’s seniors have a particularly tough time ahead of them as they lost the last half of the previous school year and the first half of this year – assuming students do return to classrooms next month.
There’s still time left and Public Health has started the educational campaign with some of the frequently asked questions, but there’s more work ahead. If the community testing showed us anything, it’s that some people in the community require a more direct approach. Public Health, at one point in the last few months, paused mass community testing and focused on specific areas of the community. According to officials, that focused approached helped to not just test hundreds of residents, but also educate them on the need to get tested and how Public Health offers it for free.
It also helped GDOE officials get in touch with some of the students it hadn’t been able to track down for most of the first part of the school year.
It might behoove Public Health and the local government to ensure their vaccine educational campaign is able to reach pockets of the community who need to know that the vaccines will soon be available to the most vulnerable, and eventually all of us.
Like the testing, which will continue to help contain any outbreaks that could potentially flare before we reach herd immunity, it helps to ensure everyone has information about the vaccine. Anything less could mean we fall short of herd immunity, and we don't even want to speculate on what that could mean.